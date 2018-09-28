Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc    COLL

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/28 09:28:34 pm
14.76 USD   -0.40%
08:17pCollegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
09/04COLLEGIUM PHARM : Announces Scientific Presentations at PAINWeek 201..
AQ
08/16MANAGEMENT TRAC : Karuna, VBI Vaccines
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Collegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that management will present at the following investor conference in October:

  • The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2nd at 2:50 p.m. ET in New York City

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated products for people suffering from pain and our communities. 

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium’s first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL I
08:17pCollegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
09/04COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Scientific Presentations at PAINWeek 2018 M..
AQ
08/16MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Karuna, VBI Vaccines
AQ
08/14Depomed Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
08/08COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/08Collegium Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Upd..
GL
08/08COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Host Earnings C..
AC
07/31Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Akorn and Three More Generic Drugs Stock..
AC
07/20Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Re..
GL
07/10Collegium Announces Promotion of Scott Dreyer to CCO
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Senate passes opioid crisis bill 
09/13ABUSE-DETERRENT OPIOIDS : A Business Answer To The Opioid Abuse Crisis 
09/07Senate vote approaches on bill to combat opioid crisis 
09/04HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/04/2018) 
08/29FDA updates on multifaceted plan to combat opioid crisis 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 293 M
EBIT 2018 -26,4 M
Net income 2018 -45,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 158,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 473 M
Chart COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 31,7 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ciaffoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Heffernan Chairman
Paul Brannelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Alison Fleming Chief Technology Officer
Gino Santini Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC-17.12%473
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%370 650
PFIZER21.20%256 057
NOVARTIS-0.63%220 912
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.51%209 469
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%187 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.