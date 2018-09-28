Collegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that management will present at the following investor conference in October:



The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2nd at 2:50 p.m. ET in New York City

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated products for people suffering from pain and our communities.

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium’s first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.