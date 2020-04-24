Colliers International : Alia Bostaji of Colliers International earns Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics

Columbia, SC -Alia Bostaji, a Brokerage Associate with Colliers International | South Carolina, has earned the Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics (CHIA), a globally recognized professional credential from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute that validates advanced knowledge in hotel industry analytics including foundational metrics, definitions, formulas and methodologies.

Bostaji is a Brokerage Associate in Colliers' Columbia office and is a member of the firm's National Hospitality Group working with Colliers' Zaver Hotels team. This group of commercial real estate brokers specializes in hotel property transactions.

"Hotel analytics is a critical skill that allows Alia to be the go-to hotel real estate expert in South Carolina and Colliers is proud to have a broker with this credential on our team," said David Lockwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Colliers | South Carolina.

Bostaji is also a member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), South Carolina REALTORS® Association (SCRA), Central Carolina REALTORS® Association (CCRA) and the Lexington Chamber of Commerce.