COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Colliers International : Alia Bostaji of Colliers International earns Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics

04/24/2020 | 03:53am EDT

Columbia, SC -Alia Bostaji, a Brokerage Associate with Colliers International | South Carolina, has earned the Certification in Hotel Industry Analytics (CHIA), a globally recognized professional credential from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute that validates advanced knowledge in hotel industry analytics including foundational metrics, definitions, formulas and methodologies.

Bostaji is a Brokerage Associate in Colliers' Columbia office and is a member of the firm's National Hospitality Group working with Colliers' Zaver Hotels team. This group of commercial real estate brokers specializes in hotel property transactions.

"Hotel analytics is a critical skill that allows Alia to be the go-to hotel real estate expert in South Carolina and Colliers is proud to have a broker with this credential on our team," said David Lockwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Colliers | South Carolina.

Bostaji is also a member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), South Carolina REALTORS® Association (SCRA), Central Carolina REALTORS® Association (CCRA) and the Lexington Chamber of Commerce.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:52:08 UTC
