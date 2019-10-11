Log in
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Colliers International : Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Gwinnett Place Mall

10/11/2019
Known as "Starcourt Mall" to fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things, Gwinnett Place Mall is an iconic suburban Atlanta landmark.

ATLANTA -Colliers International's Atlanta-based Southeast Retail Investment Sales Team, led by Tony D'Ambrosio and Joe Montgomery, has been awarded the Exclusive Listing to sell Gwinnett Place Mall, in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, GA.

Known as "Starcourt Mall," to fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things, Gwinnett Place Mall is an iconic suburban Atlanta landmark at an irreplaceable location.

Located at the Pleasant Hill Road exit on I-85, just 10 minutes northeast of Atlanta's I-285 Perimeter, Gwinnett Place Mall is a prime 39-acre site that is ripe for value-add and redevelopment opportunities.

With precious few remaining large-scale redevelopment opportunities in the marketplace and the property's prominent position in the Atlanta market, Gwinnett Place Mall is an inspiring opportunity to develop the site into its highest and best use for the 21st Century.

Colliers' Team of Tony D'Ambrosio and Joe Montgomery serve as ownership's exclusive listing agents. Please refer all investor inquiries totony.dambrosio@colliers.com&joe.montgomery@colliers.com.

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:06 UTC
