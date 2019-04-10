Log in
Colliers International Expands to Charlotte, North Carolina

04/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today the acquisition of Colliers International Charlotte, North Carolina (“Colliers Charlotte”). As a company-owned operation, Colliers Charlotte will further augment Colliers’ owned operations by adding service capabilities in one of America’s vibrant and fast-growing markets. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“With an attractive cost of living, leading educational institutions and a highly skilled workforce, Charlotte has become the second largest banking center in the U.S. and one of the best places to do business in the nation,” said Ryan Kratz, Colliers International President | U.S. Southeast Region. “The seasoned professionals at Colliers Charlotte already enjoy a strong reputation and, with the resources of our global operations, can now better serve their clients. With this addition, we continue to deliver on our goal of elevating our platform while remaining the most enterprising company in the industry, with a culture that enables our people to maximize every opportunity and accelerate success.”

“As an affiliate of Colliers for many years, this was the next natural step for us, providing us the platform to expand our service capabilities in an important and growing market,” said Greg Copps, Founding Principal and now, Co-Market Leader for Colliers Charlotte.

 “By integrating our operations into the Colliers global platform and leveraging its established infrastructure and industry leadership, we look forward to taking our business to the next level,” said Lawrence M. Shaw, Founding Principal and now, Co-Market Leader for Colliers Charlotte.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company.  With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.      

COMPANY CONTACT:

John B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500

Ryan Kratz,
President, Southeast Region | U.S. Brokerage
(813) 221-2290

Colliers logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
