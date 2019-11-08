Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Colliers International Group Inc.    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Colliers International : Houston is internationally recognized as the global energy capital, with virtually every segment of the energy industry represented in the region.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Houston is internationally recognized as the global energy capital, with virtually every segment of the energy industry represented in the region. It is also known as the global center for integrated power, a fast-growing new sector of the energy industry. In just over a decade, the number of Houston-based energy trading companies has tripled, with petrochemical capacity in the area nearly four times larger than the nearest competing U.S. site. All major oil and gas companies have extensive operations in the area, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP America, Citgo, Conoco, Phillips66, Shell Oil Company, BHP Billiton, El Paso Corp., TOTAL, BG Group, LyondellBasell, Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum, Petrobras, Marathon Oil, Anadarko Petroleum, Transocean, Apache, Hess Corporation, Newfield Exploration, Enterprise Products Partners and Plains All American Pipeline.

According to BP's 2018 Statistical Review of World Energy, global primary energy consumption increased 2.2% in 2017, up from 1.2% in 2016 and the highest since 2013. North America consumed 20.5% in 2017 while Europe and Eurasia's consumption was 21.8% and Asia Pacific consumed 42.5%. Based on the report, oil remains the world's leading fuel. In 2017, 34.2% of global energy consumption was oil, followed by coal at 27.6% and then by natural gas at 23.4%.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook released in January 2018 predicts that the U.S. will become a net energy exporter in 2020 and will remain so through the projection period 2050. Further, increasing energy efficiency across end-use sectors will keep U.S. energy consumption relatively flat even as the U.S. economy expands. Also, natural gas and NGPLs will have the highest production growth of all fossil fuels. NGPLs will account for almost one-third of cumulative U.S. liquids production during the projection period.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices increased from $50.80 per barrel in 2017 to $65.23 per barrel in 2018. The EIA projects $62.79 per barrel for 2019.

The Henry Hub natural gas prices are projected to rise from an average of $3.10 per MMBtu in 2017 to $3.27 per MMBtu in 2018. The EIA projects an average of $2.89 pe MMBtu for 2019.

The U.S. rotary rig count increased annually by 16.6% to 1,083 rigs in December 2018, from 929 in December 2017. U.S. upstream oil and gas capital expenditures increased 23% in 2018 and is only expected to increase 2% in 2019.

This Global Energy Capital overview is part of the annual 2019 Houston Economic Outlook.

Sections covered in the full report include:

Population Growth| Employment Sector| Business Climate| Global Energy Capital | Petrochemical & Plastics Industry | Port Houston | NASA/Johnson Space Center | Mobility Infrastructure | Airport System | Texas Medical Center | Biosciences & Biotechnology



Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
05:15pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Houston is internationally recognized as the global ene..
PU
05:15pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : in Gainesville Facilitates $6.75 Million Land Sale
PU
11/05COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : New Planet Fitness coming to Greer Plaza shopping cente..
PU
10/29COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : reports third quarter 2019 results
PU
10/29Colliers International Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
10/28COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Marketing Begins for Retail Space at The Emerald
PU
10/28COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Sale of 2000 West Creek in Richmond for $103 ..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : President & CEO Doug Sayer Philadelphia Business Journa..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : | South Carolina and LCK offices pledge $86,445 for Uni..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : in Arizona expands and relocates Flagstaff office
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 055 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 115 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 2 684 M
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 82,50  $
Last Close Price 67,60  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Friedrichsen Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. Cohen Independent Vice Chairman
John P. Curtin Independent Director
Michael Deane Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.17.32%2 686
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.57%17 471
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED24.68%8 135
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.6.94%6 947
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.05%3 958
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.68%3 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group