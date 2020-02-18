Log in
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Colliers International : Mary Winter Teaster of Colliers International Appointed to Prisma Health Midlands Foundation Board of Directors

02/18/2020 | 10:44am EST

Columbia, SC - Mary Winter Teaster of Colliers International | South Carolina has been appointed to the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation Board of Directors.

'I am honored to join the Foundation's board,' said Teaster. 'Prisma Health recently introduced their fully equipped Mobile Clinic that offers free services to the community such as screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol and provides flu shots, social support referrals and health education. It is vital that we take health services into the communities to diagnose, treat and educate to create a community of wellness. The board fosters these medical services to provide compassionate and responsive patient and family care.'

Prisma Health Midlands Foundation (formerly Palmetto Health Foundation), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, engages community partners to enhance health care for patients and families served by Prisma Health.

'Mary Winter has 40 years of experience in the central South Carolina business and nonprofit communities. She excels at nurturing relationships both in and outside of the office which makes her a solid fit for this board appointment,' said John Folsom, President and CEO of Colliers | South Carolina. 'Colliers is proud to support our staff and associates who take initiative to better the communities in which we live and work.'

Teaster is a Senior Brokerage Associate and member of the Colliers office brokerage team, who specializes in serving and advising local small business owners and nonprofits. In addition to her involvement with the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, she has been a multi-year board member and chair of the Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands and has been actively involved with the Mental Illness Recovery Center, Inc. (MIRCI) for 18 years.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 15:43:06 UTC
