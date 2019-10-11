Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Colliers International Group Inc.    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Colliers International : Nicole DiAntonio Promoted to Director of Property Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:31am EDT

Boise, Idaho - Nicole DiAntonio has been promoted to a new role at Colliers International Idaho as the Director of Property Management and will be part of the company's management team in the Boise office.

Over the past two years, there has been tremendous growth in the Property Management Department. Colliers Idaho added a significant amount of new business and expanded the team to include seven Real Estate Managers, two Property Assistants and nine Maintenance Technicians. In addition, Colliers Idaho has also expanded Property Management business into the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho. The company is proud to have a terrific team providing best-in-class services to clients.

'We are very excited for Nicole in her new role,' said Jim Shipman, Managing Partner, Colliers International Idaho. 'She has shown tremendous initiative in training, implementing new procedures, and supporting her clients. She is an exceptional leader.'

Prior to joining Colliers in 2018, Nicole was the General Manager at Local Construct (now Roadhouse). She has also worked for Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE, and Equity Office Properties. Her experience and reputation make her a highly sought after commercial real estate professional in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
04:36aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Exclusive Listing to Sell Gwinnett Place Mall
PU
04:31aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Nicole DiAntonio Promoted to Director of Property Manag..
PU
10/10Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on Octobe..
GL
10/09COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Zahira Aragon Joins Colliers International's Marketing ..
PU
10/08COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Schluter Systems will put a 500,000 Square Foot Distrib..
PU
10/07COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Ark. Submarket Continues to Be an Attractive Area for D..
PU
10/07COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Sells 52,000+ SF Industrial Building to All Access Equi..
PU
10/07COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : $60 Million Class A Industrial Development Takes Flight
PU
10/04COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Macy Trainor joins Colliers International in Greenville..
PU
09/27Colliers Announces Resolution of Dispute With Dylan Taylor
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 094 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,14%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 838 M
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 71,68  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Friedrichsen Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. Cohen Independent Vice Chairman
John P. Curtin Independent Director
Michael Deane Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.26.59%2 840
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.10%16 619
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED6.75%6 963
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.48%5 940
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC18.80%3 787
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG4.05%3 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group