Colliers International : Nicole DiAntonio Promoted to Director of Property Management

Boise, Idaho - Nicole DiAntonio has been promoted to a new role at Colliers International Idaho as the Director of Property Management and will be part of the company's management team in the Boise office.

Over the past two years, there has been tremendous growth in the Property Management Department. Colliers Idaho added a significant amount of new business and expanded the team to include seven Real Estate Managers, two Property Assistants and nine Maintenance Technicians. In addition, Colliers Idaho has also expanded Property Management business into the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho. The company is proud to have a terrific team providing best-in-class services to clients.

'We are very excited for Nicole in her new role,' said Jim Shipman, Managing Partner, Colliers International Idaho. 'She has shown tremendous initiative in training, implementing new procedures, and supporting her clients. She is an exceptional leader.'

Prior to joining Colliers in 2018, Nicole was the General Manager at Local Construct (now Roadhouse). She has also worked for Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE, and Equity Office Properties. Her experience and reputation make her a highly sought after commercial real estate professional in the Treasure Valley and beyond.