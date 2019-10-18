Log in
Colliers International : President & CEO Doug Sayer Philadelphia Business Journal “Most Admired CEO” Award Recipient

10/18/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

October 19, 2019 [Philadelphia, PA] - Douglas Sayer, President/CEO of Colliers | Philadelphia has been selected as Philadelphia Business Journal's 2019 Most Admired CEO Honoree for 2019 - the sixth class of awardees.

This year's honorees represent a diverse cross section of Philadelphia's business community including: Madeline Bell of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Rochelle Cameron of the Philadelphia International Airport, Michael Heller of Cozen O'Connor, Peter Madden of AgileCat, Dennis Pullin of Virtua Health, William Sasso of Stradley Ronon, Susan Story of American Water and Corrine O'Connell of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

The 25 honorees were selected from nearly 100 nominations across a scope of industries. The Philadelphia Business Journal sought individuals who are established leaders with a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality, a strong vision, a commitment to diversity in the workplace and contributions to Greater Philadelphia.

As President & CEO of Colliers in Philadelphia, Doug is both a steward of our 100-year-old firm - and a catalyst for its future. Driven by a credo of 'if you're not changing, you're not growing,' Doug continually seeks ways to add value and remain competitive in the face of disruption. His oversight encompasses development of services, specialties, resources and talent throughout six offices in the tri-state region. The end result is Colliers' position today in Philadelphia - that of a top global commercial real estate provider offering a comprehensive line of services but with a uniquely home grown feel. Among the competition, Colliers delivers a differentiated level of service that is entrepreneurial, locally serviced, and personable.

'I am honored to accept this award. Personally, I feel the award should be shared with our entire team with whom it is my privilege to work with. Their support and collaborative efforts have produced results for our clients along with our mission to continue to grow and excel within the nurturing culture we have so long enjoyed.'

The CEOs will be honored at a dinner reception at the Union League of Philadelphia on December 3rd. View all this year's honorees and more details on the event can be found here.

###

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Download PDF | View all Philadelphia News

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:20:08 UTC
