Colliers International : Sale of Crosspoint Plaza One

Colliers International has closed the sale of Crosspoint Plaza One, a four-story Class A office building located at 10475 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers, IN. The approximate 138,636-square foot building is conveniently located in the northeast Indianapolis corridor with immediate access to I-69 via the new 106th Street exit.

Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport with Colliers International Capital Markets Group along with Matt Langfeldt and Rich Forslund of the Office Services Team in Indianapolis, facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. The Property was purchased by Tempus Realty Partners, a real estate investment partnership based in Little Rock, AR.

Crosspoint Plaza One was originally a build-to-suit for Wiley Publishing, who recently vacated the building. The building is currently 20% occupied and new ownership plans to upgrade the property with modernized common areas, outdoor spaces, and a significant first floor conference facility.

Per Dan Andrews, a partner with Tempus, 'We are excited to further increase and diversify our Indianapolis holdings with the recent purchase of Crosspoint Plaza One. We see Fishers as an important location for the workforce of Indianapolis and believe the current city administration is doing a fantastic job encouraging existing businesses and entrepreneurs to consider Fishers home. To that end we are excited to provide an experience at the property commiserate with the demands of today's companies.'

The Crosspoint transaction represents the third acquisition for Tempus in the Indianapolis market over the past twenty-four months. Tempus Realty Partners is focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate in the South, Southeast, and Midwest. Tempus owns several Class A office assets in the Indianapolis market, including One College Park and College Park Plaza.