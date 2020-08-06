Colliers International : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 08/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Colliers International Group Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results August 6, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and business spending; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, UK pound sterling and Euro denominated revenues and expenses; competition in markets served by the Company; labor shortages or increases in commission, wage and benefit costs; impact of pandemics on client demand, ability to deliver services and ensure the health and productivity of employees; disruptions or security failures in information technology systems; and political conditions or events, including elections, referenda, changes to international trade and immigration policies and any outbreak or escalation of terrorism or hostilities. Additional factors and explanatory information are identified in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors" (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com) and other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. Forward looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP measures This presentation makes reference to the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. Please refer to Appendix for reconciliations to GAAP measures. Second Quarter 2020 Results (US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Q2 2020 Q2 2019 %Change June 30, 2020 USD LC (1) Revenue 550.2 745.5 -26% -25% Adjusted EBITDA 60.0 87.3 -31% -30% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.9% 11.7% Adjusted EPS 0.70 1.10 -36% GAAP Operating Earnings 14.5 57.2 -75% GAAP Operating Earnings Margin 2.6% 7.7% GAAP EPS -0.26 0.60 NM Six months ended YTD YTD % Change June 30, 2020 2020 2019 USD LC (1) Revenue 1,180.8 1,380.6 -14% -13% Adjusted EBITDA 114.4 130.9 -13% -11% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.7% 9.5% Adjusted EPS 1.25 1.61 -22% GAAP Operating Earnings 33.1 70.6 -53% GAAP Operating Earnings Margin 2.8% 5.1% GAAP EPS -0.14 0.63 NM Highlights Resilience during pandemic Majority of earnings now come from Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory segments - high value-add professional services that are recurring and contractual

value-add professional services that are recurring and contractual Pandemic uncertainty in Leasing and Capital Markets impacted quarterly results

Diversified business model, strong balance sheet, entrepreneurial culture, and significant insider ownership Other highlights Completed a $230 million offering of convertible notes

Completed acquisition of Dougherty (Colliers Mortgage)

Subsequent to quarter end, completed the acquisition of Maser Consulting 3 3 Second Quarter Consolidated Revenues (US$ millions) Q2 Revenues 745.5 46.9 550.2 Investment 281.6 41.4 Management 55% Recurring Outsourcing & 257.0 Advisory 163.6 Capital Markets 115.0 253.4 Leasing 136.8 2020 2019 % Change over Q2 2019 USD LC Investment Management -12% -12% Outsourcing & Advisory -9% -6% Capital Markets -30% -28% Leasing -46% -45% Total -26% -25% Revenue Mix Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Investment Management 8% 6% Outsourcing & Advisory 47% 38% Capital Markets 21% 22% Leasing 24% 34% Total 100% 100% 4 Second Quarter Geographic Split (US$ millions) Q2 2020 Revenues Investment Management 41.4 8% Asia Pacific 100.1 18% Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA1 Investment Management 17.4 29% Americas 40% 24.4 56% Americas 308.9 18% EMEA 99.6 Asia Pacific 20% 11% 12.3 EMEA 6.3 Q2 2019 Revenues Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA2 Investment Investment Management 6% 46.9 Management Asia Pacific 19.2 22% Americas 17% 125.1 36.2 41% 57% Americas 16% 421.4 Asia Pacific EMEA 20% 14.2 151.6 21% EMEA 19.0 1 Q2 2020 GAAP Operating Earnings: $3.4M Americas, $(3.3)M EMEA, $5.1M Asia Pacific, $10.6M Investment Management 2 Q2 2019 GAAP Operating Earnings: $25.6M Americas, $10.8M EMEA, $12.5M Asia Pacific, $12.2M Investment Management 5 Americas (US$ millions) Revenues down 26% in local currency on reduced Leasing and Capital Markets across the region

Outsourcing & Advisory revenues were flat in local currency

Adjusted EBITDA margin down on lower revenues Revenue Adjusted EBITDA and Margin 421.4 308.9 138.0 Outsourcing & 134.9 95.1 Advisory Capital Markets 71.6 36.2 24.4 188.2 Leasing 102.4 7.9% 8.6% Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 USD LC Revenue Growth -27% -26% GAAP Operating Earnings: Q2 2020 $3.4M at 1.1% margin ; Q2 2019 $25.6M at 6.1% margin 6 EMEA (US$ millions) Revenue declined in local currency on lower activity in each service line

Outsourcing & Advisory revenue impacted by delays in executing turnkey project management assignments due to the pandemic Revenue Adjusted EBITDA and Margin 151.6 99.6 76.2 Outsourcing & 56.7 19.0 Advisory 39.5 Capital Markets 23.0 36.0 6.3 12.6% Leasing 19.9 6.3% Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 USD LC Revenue Growth -34% -32% GAAP Operating Earnings: Q2 2020 ($3.3M) at (3.3%) margin; Q2 2019 $10.8M at 7.2% margin 7 Asia Pacific (US$ millions) Revenues down 16% in local currency on lower Leasing and Capital Markets

Outsourcing & Advisory revenues were up slightly in local currency, including incremental revenues from the recent Synergy acquisition Revenue Adjusted EBITDA and Margin 125.1 100.1 67.1 Outsourcing & 65.3 Advisory 12.3 14.2 29.0 Capital Markets 20.3 28.9 12.2% 11.4% Leasing 14.5 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 USD LC Revenue Growth -20% -16% GAAP Operating Earnings: Q2 2020 $5.1M at 5.1% margin; Q2 2019 $12.5M at 10.0% margin 8 Investment Management (US$ millions) Revenue decline attributable to a $4.3 million reduction in passthrough revenue from legacy carried interest

Lower adjusted EBITDA attributable to changes in the timing of certain European transaction fees

$35.7 billion of AUM (up 2% from $35.1 billion at March 31, 2020; up 18% from $30.3 billion at June 30, 2019) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA and Margin 46.9 41.4 17.419.2 41.9% 41.0% Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 USD LC Revenue Growth -12% -12% GAAP Operating Earnings: Q2 2020 $10.6M at 25.7% margin; Q2 2019 $12.2M at 26.1% margin 9 Balance Sheet & Liquidity (US$ millions) Cash Total Debt Net Debt Convertible Notes Redeemable non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity Total capitalization Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA Capital Expenditures Acquisition Spend (1) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 $ 147.2 $ 115.0 $ 102.1 627.2 611.4 692.4 $ 480.0 $ 496.4 $ 590.3 223.5 0.0 0.0 375.1 359.2 338.4 499.0 517.3 428.8 $ 1,577.6 $ 1,372.9 $ 1,357.5 1.5x 1.4x 1.7x Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ 19.0 $ 24.1 $ 172.1 $ 40.2 Highlights Conservative financial profile with net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5x at June 30, 2020

Debt agreements permit maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x

$608 million of unused credit under revolving credit facility maturing in April 2024

May 2020 issuance of Convertible Notes further strengthens balance sheet (considered equity for leverage ratio)

Capital expenditures expected at $40-$50 million for 2020 1 Includes business acquisitions, contingent acquisition consideration and purchase of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. 10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Working assumption for full year 2020 (relative to 2019) • Working assumption previously provided updated to reflect: (i) better than anticipated results for the second quarter across all service lines and regions; and (ii) the recently completed acquisitions of Colliers Mortgage and Maser Consulting Updated with Previous Updated Add acquisitions acquisitions Revenue -15% to -25% -15% to -25% +5% -10% to -20% Adjusted EBITDA -25% to -35% -20% to -30% +5% -15% to -25% • Transactional Leasing and Capital Markets revenues are expected to remain below 2019 levels, although the scale of decline should moderate in the third and fourth quarters. • Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management are expected to remain relatively stable for the balance of the year with some variability depending on market conditions. • Significant steps taken to adjust costs to expected revenues across all service lines, including reductions to support, administrative and leadership and related costs; May take further cost reduction measures in future quarters. 11 Appendix Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Appendix 1 3 Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended (US$ thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net earnings $ 6,483 $ 35,575 $ 12,942 $ 41,039 Income tax 2,127 13,187 7,326 14,402 Other income, net (266) 179 (970) (322) Interest expense, net 6,179 8,257 13,763 15,476 Operating earnings 14,523 57,198 33,061 70,595 Depreciation and amortization 25,940 23,778 50,830 46,447 Gains attributable to MSRs (509) - (509) - Equity income from non-consolidated entites 414 - 969 - Acquisition-related items 3,784 5,263 6,534 9,898 Restructuring costs 13,839 275 19,307 314 Stock-based compensation expense 1,971 809 4,224 3,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,962 $ 87,323 $ 114,416 $ 130,894 13 Appendix 1 4 Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS Three months ended Six months ended (US$ thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net earnings $ 6,483 $ 35,575 $ 12,942 $ 41,039 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (4,265) (6,586) (7,642) (7,831) Interest on Convertible Notes 1,059 - 1,059 - Amortization of intangible assets 17,089 15,238 33,101 29,958 Gains attributable to MSRs (509) - (509) - Acquisition-related items 3,784 5,263 6,534 9,898 Restructuring costs 13,839 275 19,307 314 Stock-based compensation expense 1,971 809 4,224 3,640 Income tax on adjustments (7,442) (4,212) (13,247) (8,216) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (2,447) (2,346) (4,597) (4,592) Adjusted net earnings $ 29,562 $ 44,016 $ 51,172 $ 64,210 Three months ended Six months ended (US$) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Diluted net (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.25) $ 0.60 $ (0.14) $ 0.63 Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax 0.02 - 0.02 - Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.30 0.13 0.27 0.20 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.25 0.23 0.49 0.46 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.01) - (0.01) - Acquisition-related items 0.10 0.12 0.17 0.22 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.24 - 0.35 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.05 0.02 0.10 0.09 Adjusted EPS $ 0.70 $ 1.10 $ 1.25 $ 1.61 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS 41,901 39,954 41,021 39,887 (thousands) Adjusted EPS is calculated using the "if-converted" method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 16:58:04 UTC 0 Latest news on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO 12:59p COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Second Quarter 2020 PU 12:59p COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results PU 07:24a COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : reports second quarter 2020 results PU 07:01a Colliers International Reports Second Quarter Results GL 07/16 Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid GL 07/14 Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on Augus.. GL 07/13 Colliers International Completes Acquisition of Maser Consulting GL 06/29 COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 06/18 COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Who Comes Back to the Office First? PU 06/18 COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : completes acquisition of Dougherty PU