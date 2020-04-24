Colliers International : Uinta Mattress Helps Those In Need

Uinta Mattress recently relocated its manufacturing facility into just over 54,000 square feet located at 1736 South 4250 West. Soon after their relocation, the COVID-19 outbreak began to take effect locally, with the stay at home order in effect and mattress manufacturing slowing, Uinta Mattress quickly shifted their focus from making mattresses to making face masks. Making facemasks was a creative solution to keep their staff employed and to give back to the community. As of now Uinta Mattress is giving away these masks to essential businesses still operating during the pandemic, and to local non-profit organizations and others in need. While Uinta Mattress is not set up for retail orders of masks, if you or others in need could use masks, you can reach out to Uinta Mattress through their website, www.uintamattress.com

Travis Yates, Rusty Bollow and Bobby Stevens of Colliers International represented Uinta Mattress on the relocation of their manufacturing facility. Travis Yates stated, "Uinta Mattress is a wonderful example of a company shifting its focus to inspire and help those in need in a troubled time. We are proud to have represented Uinta Mattress and hope other firms will follow their example and find creative ways to reach out and help those in need."