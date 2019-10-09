Colliers International : Zahira Aragon Joins Colliers International's Marketing Team as Graphic Designer

Colliers International is pleased to announce that Zahira Aragon has joined the Norfolk office as a graphic designer with the marketing team. She will work on design projects for capital markets, sales, leasing and corporate support.

Aragon, originally from Madrid, Spain, graduated from Antonio de Nebrija University with a degree in advertising and public relations. She is currently working on a master's degree in anthropology. She previously worked with Olympians, world and national champions in professional watersports on branding and photography.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

For more information, please contact: Cindy Mackey, 757-754-4553, cindymackey@cox.net