COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Colliers International : Zahira Aragon Joins Colliers International's Marketing Team as Graphic Designer

10/09/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

Colliers International is pleased to announce that Zahira Aragon has joined the Norfolk office as a graphic designer with the marketing team. She will work on design projects for capital markets, sales, leasing and corporate support.

Aragon, originally from Madrid, Spain, graduated from Antonio de Nebrija University with a degree in advertising and public relations. She is currently working on a master's degree in anthropology. She previously worked with Olympians, world and national champions in professional watersports on branding and photography.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success atcorporate.colliers.com, follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact: Cindy Mackey, 757-754-4553, cindymackey@cox.net

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
