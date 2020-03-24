Colliers International : announces the sale of 2.8 acres at Tomball Business and Technology Park

Colliers International is pleased to announce the sale of a ±2.8 acre tract of land at the northeast corner of Spell Road and South Persimmon Road (Lot 11) in Tomball, Texas. The buyer, PDGL Partners LP, is led by Dave Mitchell and Peter Goldsmith.This will be a speculative development project in Tomball Business and Technology Park and will consist of a ±39,000 square foot multi-tenant tilt-wall, office/warehouse. This new project is anticipated to break ground in late 2020.

The seller,Tomball Economic Development Corporation, was represented byTom Condon, Jr., senior vice president Colliers International in The Woodlands. Jane Matthews with Stewart Title in Tomball coordinated the closing.

The North Freeway/Tomball Parkway submarket, strategically located between Highway 249 and I-45 North, encompasses 30 million square feet of industrial and flex space. The submarket, which is 88.5% occupied, is the second largest of the four submarkets located in Houston's North industrial corridor.