Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Colliers International Group Inc.    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colliers International : announces the sale of 2.97 acres on Timber Forest Drive in Humble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Colliers International is pleased to announce CIA Services, Inc. has purchased tract H, a 2.97 acre tract of land, located on Timber Forest Drive in Humble, Texas. CIA Services provides professional community association management to property owner and homeowner associations. CIA Services plans to build a 10,000 square foot office building on the land tract becoming their third location in the Houston area.

The buyer was represented by Dan F. Boyles and Liz Westcott-Brown of NAI Partners. The seller, Patricia Al-Attas Barrett et al, was represented by Tom Condon, Jr., senior vice president of Colliers International in The Woodlands.

The Atascocita/Lake Houston submarket area is situated just west of Lake Houston, a popular recreation and growing residential suburb of Houston. The Northeast Outlier office submarket consists of just under 1 million square feet, and is well leased, boasting a 95.7% occupancy rate. The submarket has posted positive absorption, and rent growth has increased by 0.5%.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 08:00:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
04:01aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : announces the sale of 2.97 acres on Timber Forest Drive..
PU
04/14Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on April ..
GL
04/14COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : announces the acquisition of 6.2 acres at South Live Oa..
PU
04/08Colliers international appoints jane gavan to board of directors
GL
04/08Colliers international group inc. announces voting results
GL
04/08COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Annual Shareholders Meeting Remarks
PU
03/27Colliers international group inc. announces information regarding shareholder..
GL
03/24COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : announces the sale of 2.8 acres at Tomball Business and..
PU
03/24COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Garrett Scott receives national recognition from Societ..
PU
03/23COVID-19 : A message from Jay Hennick
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 141 M
EBIT 2020 221 M
Net income 2020 102 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,19%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 2 100 M
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price
Last Close Price 74,39  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Friedrichsen Chief Operating Officer
Christian Mayer Chief Financial Officer
Mihai Strusievici Vice President-Information Technology
Peter F. Cohen Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-26.42%2 125
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.44%14 089
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-21.86%7 533
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-36.93%5 514
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.71%3 477
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-42.37%2 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group