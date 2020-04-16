Colliers International : announces the sale of 2.97 acres on Timber Forest Drive in Humble

Colliers International is pleased to announce CIA Services, Inc. has purchased tract H, a 2.97 acre tract of land, located on Timber Forest Drive in Humble, Texas. CIA Services provides professional community association management to property owner and homeowner associations. CIA Services plans to build a 10,000 square foot office building on the land tract becoming their third location in the Houston area.
The buyer was represented by Dan F. Boyles and Liz Westcott-Brown of NAI Partners. The seller, Patricia Al-Attas Barrett et al, was represented by Tom Condon, Jr., senior vice president of Colliers International in The Woodlands.
The Atascocita/Lake Houston submarket area is situated just west of Lake Houston, a popular recreation and growing residential suburb of Houston. The Northeast Outlier office submarket consists of just under 1 million square feet, and is well leased, boasting a 95.7% occupancy rate. The submarket has posted positive absorption, and rent growth has increased by 0.5%.
