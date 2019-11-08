Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Colliers International Group Inc.    CIGI   CA1946931070

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Colliers International : in Gainesville Facilitates $6.75 Million Land Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:15pm EST

November 4, 2019 - Gainesville, Fla.-The Drotos Ryals Team of Colliers International in Gainesville has facilitated the $6.75 million sale of a 300-unit multifamily site at Newberry Park, located at 12019 W. Newberry Road in Gainesville. The purchase closed on September 30, 2019.

Dan Drotos, Rory Causseaux and Mike Ryals represented the seller,Parkwood Alachua Land Investments, Inc., in the transaction.The property will be used for the development of Newberry Park, a 300-unit multifamily project that is anticipated to break ground before the end of 2019.

The development was approved under Alachua County's Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) ordinance. Located between the Oaks Mall and I-75 trade area in west Gainesville and the affluent Jonesville/Tioga suburb to the west, this property is ready for development and includes all utility connects, off-site stormwater and internal parking and road systems. The property has also been approved for up to 150,000 square feet of commercial development.

'Gainesville's multifamily market has grown at a rapid pace in recent years, as changing dynamics in the housing market have created demand for more upscale, walkable, mixed-use housing options,' said Drotos. 'Newberry Park will provide unique amenities in the growing Jonesville submarket, which Gainesville's multifamily market has not seen before.'

The Drotos Ryals Team can be reached at 352-420-9889 and on social media at @drotosryalsteam.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
05:15pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Houston is internationally recognized as the global ene..
PU
05:15pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : in Gainesville Facilitates $6.75 Million Land Sale
PU
11/05COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : New Planet Fitness coming to Greer Plaza shopping cente..
PU
10/29COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : reports third quarter 2019 results
PU
10/29Colliers International Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
10/28COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Marketing Begins for Retail Space at The Emerald
PU
10/28COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Sale of 2000 West Creek in Richmond for $103 ..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : President & CEO Doug Sayer Philadelphia Business Journa..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : | South Carolina and LCK offices pledge $86,445 for Uni..
PU
10/18COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : in Arizona expands and relocates Flagstaff office
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 055 M
EBIT 2019 249 M
Net income 2019 115 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 2 684 M
Chart COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colliers International Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 82,50  $
Last Close Price 67,60  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay S. Hennick Global Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John B. Friedrichsen Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. Cohen Independent Vice Chairman
John P. Curtin Independent Director
Michael Deane Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.17.32%2 686
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.57%17 471
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED24.68%8 135
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.6.94%6 947
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.05%3 958
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.68%3 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group