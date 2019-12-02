Log in
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.

(CIGI)
Colliers International to Establish a Market Leader in North Carolina

12/02/2019 | 04:31pm EST

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International, leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced its intention to build a market-leading presence across North Carolina by launching a new company-owned operation in Raleigh as a complement to its existing business in Charlotte. Colliers will not renew its license with its existing affiliate and will open new operations by the third quarter of 2020.

J. Scott Adams, Colliers International Virginia | President will oversee the new operation in Raleigh, including efforts to identify a proven business leader and recruiting high-quality professionals in capital markets, leasing and property management.

“Colliers enjoys a strong position in the Southeast and is deeply committed to North Carolina, one of the fastest growing markets in America,” said Ryan Kratz, Colliers International President | U.S. Southeast Region. “It’s essential that we attract top tier professionals to our new Raleigh operation, adding to our already strong professionals across the region who are consistently accelerating the success of our clients.”

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

COMPANY CONTACT:

John B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer | Global
(416) 960-9500

Ryan Kratz
Colliers International President | U.S. Southeast Region
(786) 517-4978

© GlobeNewswire 2019
