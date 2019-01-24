Log in
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Colliers Taps Industry Leader to Head Southwest Region

01/24/2019

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that David Josker has joined the company as President, Southwest Region | U.S. Brokerage.

In this new role, Josker will oversee all the Colliers offices in the Southwest and focus on advancing the company’s growth objectives in the region, while ensuring Colliers continues to provide best-in-class solutions to clients.

“Attracting a high-caliber brokerage leader like David is more evidence of our commitment to grow and evolve our U.S. business,” said Gil Borok, Colliers Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations. “With David leading our Southwest teams, I am confident we will continue to flourish and provide our clients with the best service in the industry.”

Josker brings more than 15 years of experience in all sectors of commercial real estate, most recently with CBRE where he served as Managing Director of the Los Angeles North Region and was responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of more than 200 professionals. Prior to that, he served as CBRE’s Managing Director of Asset Services for Greater Los Angeles, where he oversaw more than 90 million square feet under management.

“I am delighted to join a world-class organization that emphasizes their entrepreneurial and innovative culture,” said David Josker. “I look forward to spearheading its continued growth in the Southwest and to providing the best possible service to our clients and professionals.”

Before joining CBRE, Josker served as Vice President of Operations for Caruso Affiliated Holdings and he is a U.S. veteran, having served in the Infantry in the United States Marine Corps.

“Adding top-tier talent, like David, speaks to Colliers’ focus on delivering service excellence at the highest levels,” said Dylan Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Colliers Real Estate Services. “Bringing David to our growing company is the latest in a series of strategic moves to strengthen our leadership team and business in the U.S., which will further our position as the world’s fastest-growing, publicly-listed global real estate services and investment management company.”

About Colliers International Group Inc.
Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $25 billion of assets under management from the world’s most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

COLLIERS CONTACTS:

John. B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer | Global
+1 416 960 9500

Gil Borok
Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations
+1 818 325 4104

© GlobeNewswire 2019
