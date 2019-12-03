SOLD: 32 Bed Assisted Living Facility on Maryland's Eastern Shore

- Colliers International announces the recent sale of a senior living community investment along Maryland's Eastern Shore . The 32 bed assisted living/memory community located in Ocean Pines was transferred for $5,500,000 to a private operator/investor. The property has produced a strong cap rate, which the buyer will continue to improve.

Bob Gaines of Colliers handled the sale on behalf of a well-known local operator.

This opportunity presented itself during a favorable time for investors and operators, as the seniors housing industry is locally growing at a pace that cannot be served by the current supply of assisted living communities. Memory care, in particular, is in even higher demand.

The asset is situated on 1 acre in Ocean Pines, MD and consists of two 9,600 square feet buildings, each with 16 private suites. It has been in operation since 2001.

There is a sister community available of 35 condominium units and a 49 bed- Assisted living licensed business priced at $6,500,000. Both aforementioned properties sit within a 55+ senior living community on 6.3 acres within the greater resort community of Ocean Pines and enjoy access to rich amenities: an 18-hole golf course, two marinas, five swimming pools, a yacht club, country club, tennis club, hiking trails and beach access.

For More Information Contact:

Bob Gaines

Senior Vice President, Senior Housing

+1 215 928 7538

Bob.Gaines@colliers.com



