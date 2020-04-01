CollPlant Biotechnologies : XBRL FY 2019 0 04/01/2020 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

12 Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 shares Document And Entity Information [Abstract] Entity Registrant Name CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd Entity Central Index Key 0001631487 Amendment Flag false Document Type 20-F Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2019 Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31 Document Fiscal Period Focus FY Document Fiscal Year Focus 2019 Entity Emerging Growth Company true Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No Entity Voluntary Filers No Entity Current Reporting Status Yes Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer Entity Shell Company false Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 5,670,829 Entity Interactive Data Current Yes Entity Incorporation State Country Code L3 Document Annual Report true Document Transition Report false Document Shell Company Report false Entity Ex Transition Period false Attachments Original document

Financials (ILS) Sales 2019 10,9 M EBIT 2019 -18,4 M Net income 2019 -24,9 M Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 -9,37x P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x Capi. / Sales2019 16,2x Capi. / Sales2020 13,8x Capitalization 177 M