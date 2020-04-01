CollPlant Biotechnologies : XBRL FY 2019
04/01/2020 | 08:16am EDT
Document and Entity Information
v3.20.1
Document and Entity Information
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
shares
Document And Entity Information [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
Entity Central Index Key
0001631487
Amendment Flag
false
Document Type
20-F
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2019
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Period Focus
FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2019
Entity Emerging Growth Company
true
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
No
Entity Voluntary Filers
No
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
5,670,829
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Incorporation State Country Code
L3
Document Annual Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Document Shell Company Report
false
Entity Ex Transition Period
false
Disclaimer
Collplant Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 12:15:03 UTC
Latest news on COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES
Sales 2019
10,9 M
EBIT 2019
-18,4 M
Net income 2019
-24,9 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-9,37x
P/E ratio 2020
-14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019
16,2x
Capi. / Sales2020
13,8x
Capitalization
177 M
Chart COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
24,34 ILS
Last Close Price
32,58 ILS
Spread / Highest target
-25,3%
Spread / Average Target
-25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.