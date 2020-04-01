Log in
CollPlant Biotechnologies : XBRL FY 2019

04/01/2020
Document and Entity Information v3.20.1
Document and Entity Information
12 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
shares
Document And Entity Information [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
Entity Central Index Key 0001631487
Amendment Flag false
Document Type 20-F
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2019
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2019
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 5,670,829
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Incorporation State Country Code L3
Document Annual Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Shell Company Report false
Entity Ex Transition Period false

Disclaimer

Collplant Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 12:15:03 UTC
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 10,9 M
EBIT 2019 -18,4 M
Net income 2019 -24,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,37x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 16,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 13,8x
Capitalization 177 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yehiel Tal Chief Executive Officer
Roger J. Pomerantz Chairman
Ilana Belzar Chief Operating Officer
Eran Rotem Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Oded Shoseyov Chief Scientific
