Colony Bankcorp : to Participate in KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference, which takes place July 28 – 30, 2020. Presentation materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 33 locations throughout Georgia. The Homebuilder Finance Division helps the local construction industry with building and construction loans, and the Small Business Specialty Lending Division assists small businesses with government guaranteed loans. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 61,5 M - -
Net income 2019 10,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
Yield 2019 1,82%
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 73,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Heath Fountain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark H. Massee Chairman
Tracie Youngblood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terry L. Hester Director & Executive Vice President
Jonathan W. R. Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.-35.76%101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.20%300 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%249 220
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 624
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%194 767
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.32%132 610
