Colony Capital : Digital Colony CEO Marc C. Ganzi Receives the Telecom, Media & Technology Leadership Award 2019

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) (“Colony” or the “Company”) announced today that Marc Ganzi, the future CEO of Colony and the current CEO of Digital Colony, has been selected by a distinguished panel of his global leadership peers in telecom, media and technology to receive the TMT Leadership Award. The TMT M&A Awards 2019 took place in London and are sponsored by TMT Finance.

Marc C. Ganzi, CEO Digital Colony (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am humbled to have been selected by my peers for this recognition,” said Marc Ganzi. “The award is testimony to my partners and team at Digital Colony who continue to execute our commitment and vision to serving our customers globally with mission critical digital infrastructure.”

Mr. Ganzi has a long career as a pioneer and leading entrepreneur in digital real estate and infrastructure, and 2019 has been a year of exceptional achievements. He led the closing of the first and largest discretionary investment fund dedicated to digital infrastructure – Digital Colony Partners, the partnership between Colony Capital and Digital Bridge – at more than $4 billion of committed capital. A major acquisition was announced in May 2019, with Mr. Ganzi spearheading the Digital Colony and EQT (pending) $14 billion acquisition of Zayo Group Holdings.

In 2019, Colony CEO and Founder Thomas J. Barrack, Jr. and Mr. Ganzi announced a strategic combination of their companies and the creation of a dynamic partnership. Colony Capital acquired Digital Bridge, with Mr. Ganzi slated to succeed Mr. Barrack as Colony CEO. Mr. Ganzi’s investments in digital infrastructure have consistently leveraged the real estate component critical to infrastructure investing, which aligns with Colony’s global scale, operating platform and capital markets access. The intersection of real estate and digital trends, and the historic, transformative global deployment of 5G network infrastructure are the themes that Mr. Ganzi and the new combined company are aggressively pursuing with expanded financial resources and investment talent.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $53 billion, which includes approximately $14 billion of assets under management from Digital Bridge, a leading global investment manager of digital infrastructure assets including cell towers, small cells, fiber and data centers. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, and traded and non-traded real estate investment trusts. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), which is externally managed by a subsidiary of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, Paris and London, and has over 450 employees across 21 locations in 13 countries including employees assumed in the July 2019 business combination with Digital Bridge. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits from its strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Digital Bridge, the ability of Digital Colony Partners to deploy committed capital, the impact of changes to the Company’s management, employee and organizational structure, including the implementation and timing of CEO succession plans, Digital Colony’s ability to complete the pending acquisition of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. on the terms contemplated or at all, the Company’s financial resources, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Additional information about these and other factors can be found in Colony Capital’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.

