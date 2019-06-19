Log in
Colony Capital, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Dale Anne Reiss to the Company's Board of Directors

06/19/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) (“Colony Capital,” or the “Company”), a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Ms. Dale Anne Reiss as a new independent director, effective immediately.

Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Dale Reiss join our Board. With over 25 years of financial, accounting and real estate experience, demonstrated leadership and impeccable reputation, Dale brings a wealth of experience and understanding to Colony. The addition of Ms. Reiss as an independent director will further strengthen the diversity, skills and experience of our Board and reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.”

With the addition of Ms. Reiss, the Company’s Board of Directors now consists of 12 members, 11 of which are independent.

Ms. Reiss was a senior partner as well as Global and America’s Director of Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction at Ernst & Young LLP from 1995 through 2008, and a managing partner at its predecessor, Kenneth Leventhal & Company, from 1985 through its merger with Ernst & Young in 1995. Reiss is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Chicago. Ms. Reiss currently serves on the board of directors of Tutor Perini Corporation and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, and has previously served on numerous other public company boards, including iStar Inc., Post Properties, Inc., Care Capital Properties Inc. and CYS Investments.

About Colony Capital, Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, and traded and non-traded real estate investment trusts. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 19 locations in 12 countries. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information about these factors can be found in Colony Capital’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2019
