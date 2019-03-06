Colony Capital : Zayo says evaluating options, shares jump 13 percent

Reuters reported last month that activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management had urged Zayo to explore a sale after it rejected acquisition offers from a consortium of private equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP.

Zayo, with a market value of just under $6 billion, operates a 130,865-mile optical fibre network in North America and Europe that helps connect data centres and also serves wireless and landline phone companies.

Zayo also had about $6 billion in debt. If private equity firms succeed in acquiring Zayo, it would represent one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year.

Digital Colony, a communications infrastructure-focused firm formed by investor Tom Barrack's Colony Capital Inc and Digital Bridge Holdings, is part of a potential buyer group planning to bid for Zayo, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Both Digital Colony and Zayo declined to comment.

The company said it has not set a timetable for the evaluation of its options, but expects a minimum of several weeks to months.

Zayo shares were up at $27.42 in afternoon trading, after losing a third of its market value in the last one year.

