Colony Capital : to Present at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual 5G Forum

06/12/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, CEO - Digital Colony, CEO-elect - Colony Capital, Inc. and two executives affiliated with Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will present and participate in panel discussions at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual 5G Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

Participation is scheduled as follows:

  • The Role of The Macro Tower in the 5G Network Build - Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge will be part of the panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Digital Colony - Marc Ganzi, CEO - Digital Colony, CEO-elect - Colony Capital, Inc. will participate in a company presentation at 9:50 a.m. ET
  • Fiber at the Forefront - Jim Hyde, President and CEO of Extenet Systems will be part of the panel discussion at 12:20 p.m. ET

A webcast of Mr. Ganzi’s presentation will be available live at http://ir.clny.com/events.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $50 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 12 countries. For more information on Colony visit www.clny.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information about these and other factors can be found in Colony Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and its other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Colony Capital cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Capital is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Capital does not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2020
