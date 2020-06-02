Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Colony Capital, Inc. ("Colony" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLNY) securities between August 9, 2019 and May 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Colony investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 8, 2019, the Company revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Among other results, Colony reported a GAAP net loss of $555 million, or $1.15 per share, which "notably included reductions of goodwill, real estate and provision for loan losses totaling $540.3 million . . . of which $387.0 million was attributable to the reduction of goodwill primarily as a result of the pending sale of the Company's industrial investment management business and related real estate portfolio, and the decrease in management fees from Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. resulting from impairments related to its portfolio bifurcation."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.48 per share, or over 8%, to close at $5.00 per share on November 8, 2019.

Then, on May 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release revealing its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. In the press release, the Company reported that its portfolio companies had defaulted on $3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and that Colony had received a notice of acceleration covering $780 million of the defaulted debt.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08 per share, or over 3%, to close at $2.02 per share on May 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Colony’s sale of its industrial real estate portfolio and the bifurcation of Colony Credit Real Estates portfolio were foreseeably likely to negatively impact Colony’s financial and operating results; (2) that certain of Colony’s remaining portfolio companies carried unsustainable levels of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties and were thus at significant risk of default; and (3) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Colony securities, you may move the Court no later than July 27, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005260/en/