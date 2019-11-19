INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Colony Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Colony Capital, Inc. (“Colony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CLNY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Colony announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on November 8, 2019, during pre-market hours. The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $555 million. According to the Company, this loss “notably included reductions of goodwill, impairments of real estate and provision for loan losses totaling $540.3 million . . . of which $387.0 million was attributable to the reduction of goodwill primarily as a result of the pending sale of the Company’s industrial investment management business and related real estate portfolio, and the decrease in management fees from Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc… resulting from impairments related to its portfolio bifurcation.” Based on this news, shares of Colony fell by nearly 9% on the same day.

