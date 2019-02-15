Colony Credit Real Estate : Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“Colony Credit Real
Estate” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of
Directors has declared its monthly cash dividend of $0.145 per share of
class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) for the monthly period ended
February 28, 2019. The Common Stock dividend will be paid on March 11,
2019, to stockholders of record on February 28, 2019. This dividend
represents an annualized dividend of $1.74 per share of Common Stock.
About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.
Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly
traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on
originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio
consisting primarily of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans,
preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties
predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate is
externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global real estate and
investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real
Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation that intends to elect to
be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes for its taxable
year ending December 31, 2018. For additional information regarding the
Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or
“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words
or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends
and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions
and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause
actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any
forward-looking statement. Among others, the following uncertainties and
other factors could cause actual results to differ from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements: operating costs and business
disruption may be greater than expected; the Company's operating results
may differ materially from the pro forma information presented in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2017; the fair value of the Company's investments may be subject to
uncertainties; the Company's use of leverage could hinder its ability to
make distributions and may significantly impact its liquidity position;
given the Company's dependence on its external manager, an affiliate of
Colony Capital, any adverse changes in the financial health or otherwise
of its manager or Colony Capital could hinder the Company's operating
performance and return on stockholder's investment; the ability to
realize substantial efficiencies as well as anticipated strategic and
financial benefits; and the impact of legislative, regulatory and
competitive changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Additional information about these and other factors can be found in
Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in Part II, Item 1A of the
Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September
30, 2018, as well as in CLNC’s other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking
statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. Colony Credit Real Estate is under no duty to update
any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press
release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised
expectations, and Colony Credit Real Estate does not intend to do so.
