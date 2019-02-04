Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Colony Credit Real Estate Inc    CLNC

COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE INC (CLNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colony Credit Real Estate : Increases Credit Facility to $560 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced that it has completed a $35 million upsize under the accordion feature in its revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”), to further accommodate future growth. The increased Credit Facility provides total commitments of $560 million. Inclusive of the $125 million upsize announced on December 17, 2018, all incumbent banks continue their participation in the upsized Credit Facility.

About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation that intends to elect to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes for its taxable year ending December 31, 2018. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clncredit.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Among others, the following uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the Company's operating results may differ materially from the pro forma information presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; the fair value of the Company's investments may be subject to uncertainties; the Company's use of leverage could hinder its ability to make distributions and may significantly impact its liquidity position; given the Company's dependence on its external manager, an affiliate of Colony Capital, any adverse changes in the financial health or otherwise of its manager or Colony Capital could hinder the Company's operating performance and return on stockholder's investment; the ability to realize substantial efficiencies as well as anticipated strategic and financial benefits; and the impact of legislative, regulatory and competitive changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other factors can be found in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, as well as in CLNC’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Colony Credit Real Estate is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and Colony Credit Real Estate does not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE
08:31aCOLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Increases Credit Facility to $560 Million
BU
01/17COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders
BU
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE INC : reases Credit Facility to $525 Million
AQ
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Increases Credit Facility to $525 Million
BU
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders
BU
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Reg..
AQ
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer..
BU
2018COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
2018COLONY CREDIT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 488 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -34,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,45%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 2 165 M
Chart COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE INC
Duration : Period :
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. Traenkle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Brett Saltzman Chairman
Neale W. Redington Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Catherine D. Rice Non-Executive Director
Darren J. Tangen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE INC7.22%2 165
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.91%15 460
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP1.25%9 269
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP19.49%6 204
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.11.31%6 041
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC7.72%4 107
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.