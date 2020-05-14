COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,176KB） 0 05/14/2020 | 02:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. 2 FY2020 2Q 01 Overview of Results 02 Status of Services Jan2020-Mar2020 03 Topics Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors. Data for 2Q ended September 30, 2012 and earlier consist of figures managed internally by COLOPL. 3 Overview of Results Highlights 4 Implemented two M&A deals. We plan to accelerate creation of new entertainment and strengthening of IP! Business Results Cost KPI ■ Sales were basically unchanged QoQ at ¥11.1 billion. Operating profit declined slightly to ¥3.5 billion in the previous quarter due to the recovery of "Quiz RPG" and "Shironeko Project".

Overall expenses increased by about ¥300 million to ¥7.6 billion compared to the previous quarter.

Increased mainly due to the impact of PF & Payments and Others costs.

QAU decreased due to stable FY19 after release.

ARPU increased due to the 7th anniversary of the "Quiz PRG" and "Shironeko Project" that hosted a popular event. TOPICs ■ MAGES.inc and the gaming businesses of Coreedge Inc. have been included in the COLOPL Group. ■ The impact of the COVID-19 at this stage is minimal. ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Revenue Transition 5 Sales ¥11.1B (QoQ: ▲0.3%), Operating profit ¥3.5B (QoQ: ▲7.9%) (,000,000) Sales Operating Profit OpM 47.2% 48.0% 44.1% 44.9% 43.5% 44.0% 36.3% 37.8% 43.1% 41.9% 43.3% 31.4% 36.0% 23.0% 29.0% 27.3% 22.9% 45.0% 34.5% 30.2%30.9% 31.9% 28.8% 25.4% 22.0% 17.8% 21.7% 17.7% 22.7% 14.9% 623 764 1,515 2,168 143 175 550 628 9.2% 7.1% 2,755 2,872 4,887 5,326 6,750 6,639 7,154 7,956 7,867 9,338 9,986 5,749 6,233 3,666 3,700 2,477 3,087 2,197 1,982 9,491 12,726 9,848 199- 9,774 7,956 11,341 3,862 11,159 864 784 4,628 1,749 6,510 2,345 11,073 12,360 14,297 15,843 16,445 16,560 18,176 21,213 23,270 10,456 22,181 19,019 20,150 14,410 12,856 10,933 14,046 12,370 11,187 876 1,895 692 0 2,459 11,194 3,559 -2.0% 0.0% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY19 FY20 Profit and Loss 6 Revenue and profits increased year on year due to "DRAGON QUEST WALK". 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 (,000,000) 2Q FY Sep. 2020 2Q FY Sep. 2019 YoY 1Q FY Sep. 2020 QoQ （Jan-Mar 2020） （Jan-Mar 2019） （Oct-Dec 2019） Sales 11,159 9,774 +14.2% 11,194 -0.3% Gross Profit 5,295 2,890 +83.2% 5,764 -8.2% Margin 47.5% 29.6% +17.9pt 51.5% -4.0pt SGA 1,735 2,198 -21.0% 1,901 -8.7% Operating Profit 3,559 692 +414.2% 3,862 -7.9% Margin 31.9% 7.1% +24.8pt 34.5% -2.6pt Current Profit 3,601 468 +669.4% 3,804 -5.3% Pre-Tax Profit 3,601 468 +669.4% 3,804 -5.3% Net Profit 2,597 308 +741.3% 2,699 -3.8% ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Net sales (shared revenue portion) from '' DRAGON QUEST WALK'' is used. Expense Transition 7 Up approximately ¥300 million quarter on quarter to ¥7.6 billion due to an increase in PF & Payments and Others. 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 Cost（,000,000） 2Q FY Sep. 2020 2Q FY Sep. 2019 YoY 1Q FY Sep. 2020 QoQ Comments Sales ratio（％） （Jan-Mar 2020） （Jan-Mar 2019） （Oct-Dec 2019） PF & Payments 1,858 2,671 -30.4% 1,720 +8.0% They increased QoQ due to an increase in sales of titles other than "DRAGON QUEST 16.7% 27.3% -10.6pt 15.4% +1.3pt WALK" of net revenue. Royalties 214 271 -20.8% 243 -11.9% They were due to changes in sales of 1.9% 2.8% -0.9pt 2.2% -0.3pt related titles. Employment 2,373 2,257 +5.1% 2,368 +0.2% It remained nearly flat in QoQ 21.3% 23.1% -1.8pt 21.2% +0.1pt Office 366 412 -11.3% 371 -1.5% It remained nearly flat in QoQ 3.3% 4.2% -0.9pt 3.3% -0.0pt iDC related 323 334 -3.3% 417 -22.7% It declined QoQ due to lower traffic and 2.9% 3.4% -0.5pt 3.7% -0.8pt more efficient servers. Advertisement 571 774 -26.1% 571 -0.0% It was less than the initial forecast of ¥900 million due to delays in the release of new 5.1% 7.9% -2.8pt 5.1% +0.0pt products and other factors. Outsourcing 676 912 -25.9% 651 +3.9% Despite a slight increase in QoQ, the grip 6.1% 9.3% -3.2pt 5.8% +0.3pt continues to take effect. Recruitment 48 85 -43.7% 35 +34.5% Slight increase in QoQ. Continuing to make 0.4% 0.9% -0.5pt 0.3% +0.1pt effective use of in-house resources. Others 1,167 1,366 -14.6% 951 +22.8% They increased in QoQ due to the delivery of 10.5% 14.0% -3.5pt 8.5% +2.0pt consigned projects by Group company. ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. Workforce Transition 8 There was a slight decline compared with the previous quarter. Approximately 250 employees are scheduled to join in 3Q. The main reasons are the hiring of new graduates and an increase in the number of employees through M&A. Amount of each group company COLOPL 402 408 399 398 413 405 390 414 418 431 440 452 450 433 436 432 69 133 155 156 461 7 481 8 589 620 640 670 790 796 803 779 863 848 847 817 862 852 860 836 945 941 914 905 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※Executives and temporary employees are not included. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Balance Sheet 9 Maintaining a Solid Financial Base 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 (,000,000) Mar-2020 Mar-2019 YoY Dec-2019 QoQ Current Assets 72,148 65,018 +11.0% 68,424 +5.4% Cash Equivalent 63,547 57,740 +10.1% 59,900 +6.1% Non-Current assets 8,587 9,327 -7.9% 8,792 -2.3% Gross Assets 80,736 74,345 +8.6% 77,217 +4.6% Current Liability 7,541 5,424 +39.0% 6,534 +15.4% Fixed Liability 525 525 +0.1% 524 +0.2% Net Asssets 72,669 68,396 +6.2% 70,157 +3.6% Capital 6,536 6,510 +0.4% 6,511 +0.4% ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. 10 Status of Services Sales Model 11 We focus on consecutively launching new titles and operating existing titles on a long-term basis. This approach enables us to accumulate sales for each release year like the stack of layers in a 'mille-feuille'. Sales are stacked one year on top of another. Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons) 12 Sales of FY13 products, including "Quiz RPG", and FY14 products, including "Shironeko Project", recovered. Others（Entrusted development・VR・Outing Lab etc） Our IP operation and merchandise Overseas FY2019: Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK FY2018: Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing FY2017: Pro Baseball VS FY2016: Shironeko Tennis FY2015: Tokyo Casino Project FY2014: Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project FY2013: Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi FY2012: Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion). ※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years. Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons) 13 Others' sales increased due to consignment projects at Group company and other factors. (,000,000) FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY Sep. 2012 Online Titles 353 252 318 211 223 FY Sep. 2013 Online Titles 2,100 1,549 1,460 1,055 1,389 FY Sep. 2014 Online Titles 3,223 2,417 4,324 1,777 2,180 FY Sep. 2015 Online Titles 134 45 30 24 23 FY Sep. 2016 Online Titles 926 400 566 421 470 FY Sep. 2017 Online Titles 285 299 263 238 171 FY Sep. 2018 Online Titles 1,514 1,259 1,188 1,286 1,443 FY Sep. 2019 Online Titles 211 369 2,200 5,272 3,580 Overseas 145 112 42 69 44 Our IP operation and merchandise 129 158 302 263 240 Others（Entrusted development・ 748 1,093 643 574 1,391 VR・Outing Lab etc） Total（Cons） 9,774 7,956 11,341 11,194 11,159 ◼ FY2012：Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE (discontinued:1) ◼ FY2015：Tokyo Casino Project (discontinued:2) ◼ FY2018：Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing ◼ FY2013：Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi (discontinued:3) ◼ FY2016：Shironeko Tennis (discontinued:2) ◼ FY2019：Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK (discontinued:1) ◼ FY2014：Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project (discontinued:4) ◼ FY2017：Pro Baseball VS (discontinued:1) ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion). ※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years. KPI Transition for Domestic Titles QAU×ARPU 14 QAU decreased and ARPU increased. ARPU（Yen） QAU ¥2,187 ¥2,235 ¥2,208 ¥2,419 ¥2,656 ¥2,421 ¥1,880 ¥1,412 ¥1,297 ¥1,491 ARPU ¥1,518 ¥1,752 ¥1,195 ¥1,173 ¥1,171 ¥1,467 ¥1,215 QAU （,000） ¥1,315 ¥1,108 ¥1,170 ¥1,117 ¥1,201 7,125 6,963 7,804 8,374 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY Sep. 2015 8,391 1Q 8,710 9,579 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2016 13,371 4Q 10,358 1Q 7,642 6,538 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2017 7,285 4Q 9,368 1Q 8,530 7,457 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2018 7,733 4Q 7,289 1Q 6,653 5,953 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2019 8,852 4Q 9,202 7,898 1Q 2Q FY Sep. 2020 ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. QAU×ARPU Transition by Release Period 15 QAU of FY19 decreased and ARPU decreased slightly. QAU_FY12 QAU_FY13 QAU_FY14 QAU_FY15 QAU_FY16 QAU_FY17 QAU_FY18 QAU_FY19 ARPU_FY12 ARPU_FY13 ARPU_FY14 ARPU_FY15 ARPU_FY16 ARPU_FY17 ARPU_FY18 ARPU_FY19 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. Oversea Expansion 16 Due to the impact of the COVID-19, a new initiative for overseas expansion has been temporarily suspended. 500 400 300 200 100 0 (100) In-house distribution mainly in North America Partner distribution mainly in Asia (,000,000 JPY) Sales Operation Profit 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※ For overseas, sales are calculated in gross revenue (includes PF fee) for direct operation and net revenue (R/S fee) for local partner business model. 17 Topics Implementation of M&A 18 We conducted two M＆A deals aimed at enhancing our competitiveness with an eye on the future. ▼ Acquisition of Shares The aim is to strengthen businesses other than smartphone games. MAGES.inc, a comprehensive entertainment company, joined the COLOPL group. MAGES.inc Strengths lie in the development of original IP and new entertainment, in addition to the diversification of business operations.

We plan to improve competitiveness as the COLOPL Group and accelerate " proposing new ways of playing ". ▼ Acquisition of Business The aim is to further strengthen the smartphone games business, which is our core. We took over the planning, operation and consulting business for online games. Coreedge Inc. Strengths lie in marketing domains, such as planning and operation of online games and ability to attract users.

We plan to further strengthen IP capabilities centered on the smartphone games business by combining with our game development capabilities. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games 19 Enhancing Business Diversity and Sustainability as the COLOPL Group. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games 20 Along with the further development of the IP and business owned by MAGES.inc, we will accelerate "proposing new ways of playing" by leveraging MAGES.inc's strengths in creating original IP and new entertainment. ▼ MAGES.inc Developing a diverse range of businesses, including Game Business, Music Business, Talent Business, and Program Production Business.

A major strength is the ability to create new entertainment, in addition to original IP such as "STEINS;GATE", which is demonstrated by Hollywood, and "B-PROJECT".

"B-PROJECT". Chiyomaru Shikura, a leading businessman, plans and writes original works as well as lyrics and compositions of music. He is also a multi-creator who works as a voice actor and novelist. ▲"STEINS;GATE" sells more than ▲"B-PROJECT" used luxurious voice actors. ▲CEO Chiyomaru Shikura 1 million units of series. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Measures and Impacts of the COVID-19 21 ▼ Previous Measures In order to ensure the safety of all employees, we have introduced systems such as super- free address system in which employees can choose their work place on a daily basis from either at home or at the company.

In order to prevent the spread of infections, location game "DRAGON QUEST WALK" has been changed to one that can be played at home. In addition, we have decided to postpone real events and sales of goods at stores by the end of June. ▼ Major impacts on business Current Situation There is no significant impact on existing titles. DAU, play time, and persistence rate are trending upward due to self-restraint on going out.

self-restraint on going out. We are temporarily postponing a new initiative for overseas expansion. Going forward If the COVID-19 is prolonged, it may be affected by delays or cancellations of internal and external events for existing titles, delays in releasing new titles, and reviews of overseas expansion. ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. Status of IP deployment / utilization 22 While steadily nurturing medium-tolong-term sources of competitiveness, we aim to simultaneously assure immediate and effective sales. Promotion of in-house IP Animation From April 6, 2020, "Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE" has been broadcasting in favour of TV animation. Goods Commemorating the 7th anniversary of "Quiz RPG" in

March, we commercialized collaborative watches and sound trucks' CD containing more than 200 songs.

March, we commercialized collaborative watches and sound trucks' CD containing more than 200 songs. In commemoration of the second anniversary of the "Alice" in January, we sell a collection of official setup materials with setting pictures and other features.

We plan to release two single CDs for "DREAM!ing", the sixth and seventh. Use of other companies' IP "Disney TSUMTSUM LAND" has been played by 10 million users! Cumulative users have exceeded 10 million since the launch of the service on October 31, 2017. String of collaborations involving various titles In addition to increasing the number of new inflows, we aim to increase royalties by responding to requests from existing users. ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. Pipeline（Online Titles） 23 ▼ Development policy for new titles Our policy is to develop well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.

well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth. We plan to release about three to four new titles annually.

The president reports directly on "Live Entertainment PJ" for " proposing new ways of playing ". This is a new product that is expected to be released in the current fiscal year. our original IP other Total our original IP companies' IP derivatives 11titles 7titles 4titles 3Q Outlook 24 ▼ Sales As usual, the 3Q will be a time to prepare for the 4Q.

"Shironeko Project" is collaborating with other popular IP "Demon Slayer" from late April.

"DRAGON QUEST WALK" is holding an event for "DRAGON QUEST III" from late March.

We will continue to focus on " proposing new ways of playing " in new titles. ▼ Expenses Advertising expenses are expected to be approximately ¥700 million, but may vary depending on the new product.

Outsourcing costs are expected to increase as the new release approaches. ※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter. Thank you! Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Colopl Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:39:08 UTC 0 Latest news on COLOPL, INC. 02:40a COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,176KB） PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of Introduction of Restricted Stock Compensation Plan（168.. PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates（154KB） PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of the discrepancy between FY2018 and FY2019 consolidated financ.. PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings（152KB&.. PU 2019 COLOPL : “Dragon Quest Walk”, the new location based PRG is now avai.. PU 2019 COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB） PU 2019 COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB） PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special In.. PU 2019 COLOPL : Notice of the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（.. PU

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 42 241 M EBIT 2020 9 276 M Net income 2020 6 428 M Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 1,26% P/E ratio 2020 18,9x P/E ratio 2021 18,9x Capi. / Sales2020 2,88x Capi. / Sales2021 2,59x Capitalization 122 B Chart COLOPL, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends COLOPL, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 1 100,00 JPY Last Close Price 952,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 36,6% Spread / Average Target 15,5% Spread / Lowest Target -5,46% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Naruatsu Baba President, CEO, COO & Representative Director Yoshiaki Harai Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer Jun Hasebe Director, Chief Strategy Officer & GM-Incubation Shinsuke Ishiwatari Director & Chief Marketing Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) COLOPL, INC. 1.28% 1 137 SNAP INC. 2.69% 24 240 GRUBHUB INC. 19.53% 5 346 ANGI HOMESERVICES INC. 17.53% 4 929 MOMO INC. -37.22% 4 389 DENA CO., LTD. 1.73% 1 573