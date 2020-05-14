COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,176KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
FY2020 2Q
Overview of Results
Status of Services
Jan2020-Mar2020
Topics
Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information.
accuracy of the information.
Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors.
Overview of Results
Highlights
Implemented two M&A deals. We plan to accelerate creation of new entertainment and strengthening of IP!
Business
Results
Cost
KPI
■ Sales were basically unchanged QoQ at ¥11.1 billion.
Operating profit declined slightly to ¥3.5 billion in the previous quarter due to the recovery of "Quiz RPG" and "Shironeko Project".
Overall expenses increased by about ¥300 million to ¥7.6 billion compared to the previous quarter.
Increased mainly due to the impact of PF & Payments and Others costs.
QAU decreased due to stable FY19 after release.
ARPU increased due to the 7th anniversary of the "Quiz PRG" and "Shironeko Project" that hosted a popular event.
TOPICs
■ MAGES.inc and the gaming businesses of Coreedge Inc. have been included in the
COLOPL Group.
■ The impact of the COVID-19 at this stage is minimal.
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Revenue and profits increased year on year due to "DRAGON QUEST WALK".
(,000,000)
2Q FY Sep. 2020
2Q FY Sep. 2019
YoY
1Q FY Sep. 2020
QoQ
（Jan-Mar 2020）
（Jan-Mar 2019）
（Oct-Dec 2019）
Sales
11,159
9,774
+14.2%
11,194
-0.3%
Gross Profit
5,295
2,890
+83.2%
5,764
-8.2%
Margin
47.5%
29.6%
+17.9pt
51.5%
-4.0pt
SGA
1,735
2,198
-21.0%
1,901
-8.7%
Operating Profit
3,559
692
+414.2%
3,862
-7.9%
Margin
31.9%
7.1%
+24.8pt
34.5%
-2.6pt
Current Profit
3,601
468
+669.4%
3,804
-5.3%
Pre-Tax Profit
3,601
468
+669.4%
3,804
-5.3%
Net Profit
2,597
308
+741.3%
2,699
-3.8%
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Net sales (shared revenue portion) from '' DRAGON QUEST WALK'' is used.
Expense Transition
Up approximately ¥300 million quarter on quarter to ¥7.6 billion due to an increase in PF & Payments and Others.
Cost（,000,000）
2Q FY Sep. 2020
2Q FY Sep. 2019
YoY
1Q FY Sep. 2020
QoQ
Comments
Sales ratio（％）
（Jan-Mar 2020）
（Jan-Mar 2019）
（Oct-Dec 2019）
PF & Payments
1,858
2,671
-30.4%
1,720
+8.0%
They increased QoQ due to an increase in
sales of titles other than "DRAGON QUEST
16.7%
27.3%
-10.6pt
15.4%
+1.3pt
WALK" of net revenue.
Royalties
214
271
-20.8%
243
-11.9%
They were due to changes in sales of
1.9%
2.8%
-0.9pt
2.2%
-0.3pt
related titles.
Employment
2,373
2,257
+5.1%
2,368
+0.2%
It remained nearly flat in QoQ
21.3%
23.1%
-1.8pt
21.2%
+0.1pt
Office
366
412
-11.3%
371
-1.5%
It remained nearly flat in QoQ
3.3%
4.2%
-0.9pt
3.3%
-0.0pt
iDC related
323
334
-3.3%
417
-22.7%
It declined QoQ due to lower traffic and
2.9%
3.4%
-0.5pt
3.7%
-0.8pt
more efficient servers.
Advertisement
571
774
-26.1%
571
-0.0%
It was less than the initial forecast of ¥900
million due to delays in the release of new
5.1%
7.9%
-2.8pt
5.1%
+0.0pt
products and other factors.
Outsourcing
676
912
-25.9%
651
+3.9%
Despite a slight increase in QoQ, the grip
6.1%
9.3%
-3.2pt
5.8%
+0.3pt
continues to take effect.
Recruitment
48
85
-43.7%
35
+34.5%
Slight increase in QoQ. Continuing to make
0.4%
0.9%
-0.5pt
0.3%
+0.1pt
effective use of in-house resources.
Others
1,167
1,366
-14.6%
951
+22.8%
They increased in QoQ due to the delivery of
10.5%
14.0%
-3.5pt
8.5%
+2.0pt
consigned projects by Group company.
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
Workforce Transition
There was a slight decline compared with the previous quarter. Approximately 250 employees are scheduled to join in 3Q. The main reasons are the hiring of new graduates and an increase in the number of employees through M&A.
Amount of each group company
COLOPL
402
408
399
398
413
405
390
414
418
431
440
452
450
433
436
432
69
133
155
156
461 7
481 8
589
620
640
670
790
796
803
779
863
848
847
817
862
852
860
836
945
941
914
905
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY Sep. 2015
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※Executives and temporary employees are not included.
※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Balance Sheet
9
Maintaining a Solid Financial Base
(,000,000)
Mar-2020
Mar-2019
YoY
Dec-2019
QoQ
Current Assets
72,148
65,018
+11.0%
68,424
+5.4%
Cash Equivalent
63,547
57,740
+10.1%
59,900
+6.1%
Non-Current assets
8,587
9,327
-7.9%
8,792
-2.3%
Gross Assets
80,736
74,345
+8.6%
77,217
+4.6%
Current Liability
7,541
5,424
+39.0%
6,534
+15.4%
Fixed Liability
525
525
+0.1%
524
+0.2%
Net Asssets
72,669
68,396
+6.2%
70,157
+3.6%
Capital
6,536
6,510
+0.4%
6,511
+0.4%
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
Status of Services
Sales Model
11
We focus on consecutively launching new titles and operating existing titles on a long-term basis. This approach enables us to accumulate sales for each release year like the stack of layers in a 'mille-feuille'.
Sales are
stacked one year on top of another.
Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons)
12
Sales of FY13 products, including "Quiz RPG", and FY14 products, including "Shironeko Project", recovered.
Others（Entrusted development・VR・Outing Lab etc）
Our IP operation and merchandise
Overseas
FY2019: Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK
FY2018: Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing
FY2017: Pro Baseball VS
FY2016: Shironeko Tennis
FY2015: Tokyo Casino Project
FY2014: Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project
FY2013: Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi
FY2012: Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY Sep. 2015
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion).
※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years.
Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons)
13
Others' sales increased due to consignment projects at Group company and other factors.
(,000,000)
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY Sep. 2012 Online Titles
353
252
318
211
223
FY Sep. 2013 Online Titles
2,100
1,549
1,460
1,055
1,389
FY Sep. 2014 Online Titles
3,223
2,417
4,324
1,777
2,180
FY Sep. 2015 Online Titles
134
45
30
24
23
FY Sep. 2016 Online Titles
926
400
566
421
470
FY Sep. 2017 Online Titles
285
299
263
238
171
FY Sep. 2018 Online Titles
1,514
1,259
1,188
1,286
1,443
FY Sep. 2019 Online Titles
211
369
2,200
5,272
3,580
Overseas
145
112
42
69
44
Our IP operation and merchandise
129
158
302
263
240
Others（Entrusted development・
748
1,093
643
574
1,391
VR・Outing Lab etc）
Total（Cons）
9,774
7,956
11,341
11,194
11,159
◼ FY2012：Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE (discontinued:1)
◼
FY2015：Tokyo Casino Project (discontinued:2)
◼
FY2018：Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing
◼ FY2013：Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi (discontinued:3)
◼
FY2016：Shironeko Tennis (discontinued:2)
◼
FY2019：Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK (discontinued:1)
◼ FY2014：Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project (discontinued:4)
◼ FY2017：Pro Baseball VS (discontinued:1)
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion).
※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years.
KPI Transition for Domestic Titles QAU×ARPU
14
QAU decreased and ARPU increased.
ARPU（Yen）
QAU
¥2,187
¥2,235
¥2,208
¥2,419
¥2,656
¥2,421
¥1,880
¥1,412
¥1,297
¥1,491
ARPU
¥1,518
¥1,752
¥1,195
¥1,173
¥1,171
¥1,467
¥1,215
QAU
（,000）
¥1,315
¥1,108
¥1,170
¥1,117
¥1,201
7,125
6,963
7,804
8,374
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY Sep. 2015
8,391
1Q
8,710
9,579
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2016
13,371
4Q
10,358
1Q
7,642
6,538
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2017
7,285
4Q
9,368
1Q
8,530
7,457
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2018
7,733
4Q
7,289
1Q
6,653
5,953
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2019
8,852
4Q
9,202
7,898
1Q
2Q
FY Sep.
2020
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
QAU×ARPU Transition by Release Period
15
QAU of FY19 decreased and ARPU decreased slightly.
QAU_FY12
QAU_FY13
QAU_FY14
QAU_FY15
QAU_FY16
QAU_FY17
QAU_FY18
QAU_FY19
ARPU_FY12
ARPU_FY13
ARPU_FY14
ARPU_FY15
ARPU_FY16
ARPU_FY17
ARPU_FY18
ARPU_FY19
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
Oversea Expansion
16
Due to the impact of the COVID-19, a new initiative for overseas expansion has been temporarily suspended.
500
400
300
200
100
0
In-house distribution mainly in North America
Partner distribution mainly in Asia
(,000,000 JPY)
Sales
Operation Profit
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY Sep. 2015
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep.
2020
※ For overseas, sales are calculated in gross revenue (includes PF fee) for direct operation and net revenue (R/S fee) for local partner business model.
17
Topics
Implementation of M&A
18
We conducted two M＆A deals aimed at enhancing our competitiveness with an eye on the future.
▼ Acquisition of Shares
The aim is to strengthen businesses other than smartphone games. MAGES.inc, a comprehensive entertainment company, joined the COLOPL group.
MAGES.inc
Strengths lie in the development of original IP and new entertainment, in addition to the diversification of business operations.
We plan to improve competitiveness as the COLOPL Group and accelerate "proposing new ways of playing".
▼ Acquisition of Business
The aim is to further strengthen the smartphone games business, which is our core. We took over the planning, operation and consulting business for online games.
Coreedge Inc.
Strengths lie in marketing domains, such as planning and operation of online games and ability to attract users.
We plan to further strengthen IP capabilities centered on the smartphone games business by combining with our game development capabilities.
※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games
19
Enhancing Business Diversity and Sustainability as the COLOPL Group.
※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games
20
Along with the further development of the IP and business owned by MAGES.inc, we will accelerate "proposing new ways of playing" by leveraging MAGES.inc's strengths in creating original IP and new entertainment.
▼ MAGES.inc
Developing a diverse range of businesses, including Game Business, Music Business, Talent Business, and Program Production Business.
A major strength is the ability to create new entertainment, in addition to original IP such as "STEINS;GATE", which is demonstrated by Hollywood, and "B-PROJECT".
Chiyomaru Shikura, a leading businessman, plans and writes original works as well as lyrics and compositions of music. He is also a multi-creator who works as a voice actor and novelist.
▲"STEINS;GATE" sells more than
▲"B-PROJECT" used luxurious voice actors.
▲CEO Chiyomaru Shikura
1 million units of series.
※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Measures and Impacts of the COVID-19
21
▼ Previous Measures
In order to ensure the safety of all employees, we have introduced systems such as super- free address system in which employees can choose their work place on a daily basis from either at home or at the company.
In order to prevent the spread of infections, location game "DRAGON QUEST WALK" has been changed to one that can be played at home. In addition, we have decided to postpone real events and sales of goods at stores by the end of June.
▼ Major impacts on business
Current Situation
There is no significant impact on existing titles. DAU, play time, and persistence rate are trending upward due to self-restraint on going out.
We are temporarily postponing a new initiative for overseas expansion.
Going forward
If the COVID-19 is prolonged, it may be affected by delays or cancellations of internal and external events for existing titles, delays in releasing new titles, and reviews of overseas expansion.
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
Status of IP deployment / utilization
22
While steadily nurturing medium-tolong-term sources of competitiveness, we aim to simultaneously assure immediate and effective sales.
Promotion of in-house IP
Animation
From April 6, 2020, "Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE"
has been broadcasting in favour of TV animation.
Goods
Commemorating the 7th anniversary of "Quiz RPG" in
March, we commercialized collaborative watches and sound trucks' CD containing more than 200 songs.
In commemoration of the second anniversary of the "Alice" in January, we sell a collection of official setup materials with setting pictures and other features.
We plan to release two single CDs for "DREAM!ing", the sixth and seventh.
Use of other companies' IP
"Disney TSUMTSUM LAND" has been played by 10 million users!
Cumulative users have exceeded 10 million since the launch of the service on October 31, 2017.
String of collaborations involving various titles
In addition to increasing the number of new inflows, we aim to increase royalties by responding to requests from existing users.
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.
Pipeline（Online Titles）
23
▼ Development policy for new titles
Our policy is to develop well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.
We plan to release about three to four new titles annually.
The president reports directly on "Live Entertainment PJ" for "proposing new ways of playing". This is a new product that is expected to be released in the current fiscal year.
our original IP
other
Total
our original IP
companies' IP
derivatives
11titles
7titles
4titles
3Q Outlook
24
▼ Sales
As usual, the 3Q will be a time to prepare for the 4Q.
"Shironeko Project" is collaborating with other popular IP "Demon Slayer" from late April.
"DRAGON QUEST WALK" is holding an event for "DRAGON QUEST III" from late March.
We will continue to focus on "proposing new ways of playing" in new titles.
▼ Expenses
Advertising expenses are expected to be approximately ¥700 million, but may vary depending on the new product.
Outsourcing costs are expected to increase as the new release approaches.
※The English translation of titles has been partially changed from this quarter.