COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,130KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. 2 FY2020 3Q 01 Overview of Results 02 Status of Services Apr2020-Jun2020 03 Topics Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information. Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors. Data for 2Q ended September 30, 2012 and earlier consist of figures managed internally by COLOPL. 3 Overview of Results Highlights 4 We made strenuous efforts in 3Q of the preparation period every year! Business Results Cost KPI TOPICs Sales declined to ¥10.3 billion from the previous quarter according to the trend for regular years.

Operating profit decreased to ¥1.8 billion from the previous quarter due to an increase in costs including M&A.

Expenses increased due to M&A and anime broadcast of "Shironeko Project".

Total landed at ¥8.42 billion, an increase of approximately ¥0.82 billion from the previous quarter level.

Both QAU and ARPU decreased slightly because it is a preparatory period for 4Q.

QAU and ARPU of FY14 products increased due to collaboration with "Demon Slayer".

We are accelerating business diversification by joining MAGES.inc to the COLOPL Group.

Development of new titles delays due to the COVID-19. ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Revenue Transition 5 Sales ¥10.3B (QoQ: ▲7.7%), Operating profit ¥1.8B (QoQ: ▲47.4%) (,000,000) Sales Operating Profit OpM 47.2% 48.0% 44.9% 44.1% 43.5% 44.0% 36.3% 37.8% 43.1% 41.9% 43.3% 31.4% 36.0% 23.0% 29.0% 27.3% 22.9% 45.0% 30.2%30.9%28.8% 25.4% 22.0% 17.8% 22.7% 17.7% 14.9% 34.5% 31.9% 18.2% 21.7% 623 764 1,515 143 175 550 628 2,168 9.2% 864 784 4,887 5,326 6,750 6,639 7,154 7,956 7,867 9,338 9,986 5,749 6,233 3,666 3,700 2,477 3,087 2,197 1,982 876 12,726 7.1% 11,341 3,862 3,559 1,872 9,848 199- 692 0 2,755 2,872 4,628 1,749 6,510 2,345 11,073 12,360 14,297 15,843 16,445 16,560 18,176 21,213 23,270 10,456 22,181 19,019 20,150 14,410 12,856 10,933 14,046 12,370 11,187 9,491 1,895 9,774 7,956 2,459 11,194 11,159 10,300 -2.0% 0.0% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] 4Q[Cons] 1Q[Cons] 2Q[Cons] 3Q[Cons] FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Profit and Loss 6 Revenue and profits increased year on year due to "DRAGON QUEST WALK". 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 (,000,000) 3Q FY Sep. 2020 3Q FY Sep. 2019 YoY 2Q FY Sep. 2020 QoQ （Apr-Jun 2020） （Apr-Jun 2019） （Jan-Mar 2020） Sales 10,300 7,956 +29.5% 11,159 -7.7% Gross Profit 4,365 1,993 +119.0% 5,295 -17.5% Margin 42.4% 25.1% +17.3pt 47.5% -5.1pt SGA 2,493 1,993 +25.1% 1,735 +43.7% Operating Profit 1,872 0 - 3,559 -47.4% Margin 18.2% 0.0% +18.2pt 31.9% -13.7pt Current Profit 1,799 -66 - 3,601 -50.0% Pre-Tax Profit 1,799 -66 - 3,601 -50.0% Net Profit 1,311 -81 - 2,597 -49.5% ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Net sales (shared revenue portion) from '' DRAGON QUEST WALK'' is used. Expense Transition 7 Up approximately ¥0.82 billion quarter on quarter to ¥8.42 billion due to M&A and anime broadcasting of "Shironeko Project". 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 Cost（,000,000） 3Q FY Sep. 2020 3Q FY Sep. 2019 YoY 2Q FY Sep. 2020 QoQ Comments Sales ratio（％） （Apr-Jun 2020） （Apr-Jun 2019） （Jan-Mar 2020） PF & Payments 1,805 2,013 -10.3% 1,858 -2.9% They decreased QoQ due to a decrease in -7.8pt +0.8pt sales of titles other than "DRAGON QUEST 17.5% 25.3% 16.7% WALK" of net revenue. Royalties 248 248 +0.2% 214 +15.9% They increased in QoQ due to group-in of 2.4% 3.1% -0.7pt 1.9% +0.5pt MAGES.inc. Employment 2,748 2,382 +15.3% 2,373 +15.8% They increased in QoQ due to two M&A deals 26.7% 29.9% -3.2pt 21.3% +5.4pt and joining new graduates. Office 407 411 -0.9% 366 +11.4% They increased in QoQ due to group-in of 4.0% 5.2% -1.2pt 3.3% +0.7pt MAGES.inc. iDC related 358 319 +12.1% 323 +10.9% They increased in QoQ because of conjunction -0.5pt +0.6pt with the increase in traffic due to popular 3.5% 4.0% 2.9% events in each title. Advertisement 500 612 -18.3% 571 -12.5% It was less than the initial forecast of ¥0.7 -2.8pt -0.2pt billion due to delays in the release of new 4.9% 7.7% 5.1% products and other factors. Outsourcing 944 756 +24.9% 676 +39.6% They increased in QoQ due to group-in of 9.2% 9.5% -0.3pt 6.1% +3.1pt MAGES.inc. Recruitment 51 87 -40.8% 48 +7.5% Slight increase in QoQ. Continuing to make 0.5% 1.1% -0.6pt 0.4% +0.1pt effective use of in-house resources. Others 1,362 1,128 +20.7% 1,167 +16.7% They increased in QoQ due to amortization of -1.0pt +2.7pt goodwill, animated broadcasting, and 13.2% 14.2% 10.5% collaborative IP usage fees for each title. ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. Workforce Transition 8 As a result of M&A and joining of new graduates, the Group as a whole has reached 1,565 employees. Amount of each group company COLOPL 402 408 399 398 413 405 390 414 418 431 440 452 450 433 436 432 592 69 133 155 156 461 7 481 8 589 620 640 670 790 796 803 779 863 848 847 817 862 852 860 836 945 941 914 905 973 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※Executives and temporary employees are not included. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares. Balance Sheet 9 Cash Equivalent decreased, and Non-Current assets increased due to M&A and aggressive investment. 【Cons】 【Cons】 【Cons】 (,000,000) Jun-2020 Jun-2019 YoY Mar-2020 QoQ Current Assets 70,980 63,397 +12.0% 72,148 -1.6% Cash Equivalent 62,765 55,985 +12.1% 63,547 -1.2% Non-Current assets 12,363 9,945 +24.3% 8,587 +44.0% Goodwill 956 - - - - Gross Assets 83,343 73,342 +13.6% 80,736 +3.2% Current Liability 8,392 4,635 +81.1% 7,541 +11.3% Fixed Liability 547 486 +12.6% 525 +4.2% Net Asssets 74,403 68,221 +9.1% 72,669 +2.4% Capital 6,536 6,510 +0.4% 6,536 +0.0% ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. 10 Status of Services Sales Model 11 We focus on consecutively launching new titles and operating existing titles on a long-term basis. This approach enables us to accumulate sales for each release year like the stack of layers in a 'mille-feuille'. Sales are stacked one year on top of another. Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons) 12 Sales increased for FY14 products, including the "Shironeko Project", which collaborated with "Demon Slayer". Others（Consumer・Entrusted development・VR etc） Our IP operation and merchandise Overseas FY2019: Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK FY2018: Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing FY2017: Pro Baseball VS FY2016: Shironeko Tennis FY2015: Tokyo Casino Project FY2014: Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project FY2013: Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi FY2012: Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] [Cons] FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion). ※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years. Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons) 13 Our IP operation and merchandise increased due to the Group-in of MAGES.inc. (,000,000) FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2012 Online Titles 252 318 211 223 199 FY Sep. 2013 Online Titles 1,549 1,460 1,055 1,389 1,016 FY Sep. 2014 Online Titles 2,417 4,324 1,777 2,180 2,843 FY Sep. 2015 Online Titles 45 30 24 23 29 FY Sep. 2016 Online Titles 400 566 421 470 321 FY Sep. 2017 Online Titles 299 263 238 171 202 FY Sep. 2018 Online Titles 1,259 1,188 1,286 1,443 907 FY Sep. 2019 Online Titles 369 2,200 5,272 3,580 3,413 Overseas 112 42 69 44 22 Our IP operation and merchandise 158 302 263 240 480 Others（Consumer・Entrusted 1,093 643 574 1,391 860 development・VR etc） Total（Cons） 7,956 11,341 11,194 11,159 10,300 ◼ FY2012：Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE (discontinued:1) ◼ FY2015：Tokyo Casino Project (discontinued:2) ◼ FY2018：Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing ◼ FY2013：Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi (discontinued:3) ◼ FY2016：Shironeko Tennis (discontinued:2) ◼ FY2019：Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK (discontinued:1) ◼ FY2014：Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project (discontinued:4) ◼ FY2017：Pro Baseball VS (discontinued:1) ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion). ※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years. KPI Transition for Domestic Titles QAU×ARPU 14 Both QAU and ARPU decreased slightly. ARPU（Yen） QAU ARPU QAU （,000） ¥2,187 ¥2,235 ¥2,208 ¥2,419 ¥2,656 ¥2,421 ¥1,880 ¥1,412 ¥1,297 ¥1,491 ¥1,518 ¥1,752 ¥1,195 ¥1,173 ¥1,171 ¥1,467 ¥1,215 ¥1,315 ¥1,108 ¥1,170 ¥1,117 ¥1,201 ¥1,178 7,125 6,963 7,804 8,374 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY Sep. 2015 8,391 1Q 8,710 2Q FY Sep. 9,579 3Q 2016 13,371 4Q 10,358 1Q 7,642 2Q FY Sep. 6,538 3Q 2017 7,285 4Q 9,368 1Q 8,530 2Q FY Sep. 7,457 3Q 2018 7,733 4Q 7,289 1Q 6,653 2Q FY Sep. 5,953 3Q 2019 8,852 4Q 9,202 7,898 7,588 1Q 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2020 ※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. QAU×ARPU Transition by Release Period 15 QAU and ARPU increased for FY14 products including "Shironeko Project". QAU_FY12 QAU_FY13 QAU_FY14 QAU_FY15 QAU_FY16 QAU_FY17 QAU_FY18 QAU_FY19 ARPU_FY12 ARPU_FY13 ARPU_FY14 ARPU_FY15 ARPU_FY16 ARPU_FY17 ARPU_FY18 ARPU_FY19 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. Oversea Expansion 16 Due to the impact of the COVID-19, a new initiative for overseas expansion has been temporarily suspended. 500 400 300 200 100 0 (100) In-house distribution mainly in North America Partner distribution mainly in Asia (,000,000 JPY) Sales Operation Profit 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY Sep. 2015 FY Sep. 2016 FY Sep. 2017 FY Sep. 2018 FY Sep. 2019 FY Sep. 2020 ※ For overseas, sales are calculated in gross revenue (includes PF fee) for direct operation and net revenue (R/S fee) for local partner business model. 17 Topics Measures and Impacts of the COVID-19 18 Previous Measures We introduced a flexible work style system(*) in order to respond immediately to changes in the infectious situation and to balance the safety of employees with the promotion of business.

We will optimize the size of our offices to approximately 60% of the current level by November 2020, in line with the new work style.

We are actively promoting the online holding of real-world events and the sale of goods through our official online shop. Major impacts on business Existing titles partially postponed the holding of in-game events. With voluntary restraint from going out, DAU, playing time, and continuation rate are stable.

in-game events. With voluntary restraint from going out, DAU, playing time, and continuation rate are stable. The development of new titles has been delayed due to telecommuting.

The COVID-19 has had an impact on some businesses, such as the talent business of

MAGES.inc.

COVID-19 has had an impact on some businesses, such as the talent business of MAGES.inc. We are temporarily postponing a new initiative for overseas expansion. *A system in which we determine the appropriate percentage of employees working at the company every month and determine the work style (at work/at home) of employees in each department in accordance with the percentage. Status of IP deployment / utilization 19 While steadily nurturing medium-tolong-term sources of competitiveness, we aim to simultaneously assure immediate and effective sales. Promotion of in-house IP Animation "Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE " was well received, and it was the final time. Goods "Shironeko Project" is commercialized as a premium pillow using a special drawdown illustration of popular characters.

"Goods Caravan 2020", where "Shironeko

Project" and "Quiz RPG" teamed up with Tokyu Hands, sells many limited-edition illustration products. Use of other companies' IP String of collaborations involving various titles In addition to increasing the number of new inflows, we aim to increase royalties by responding to requests from existing users. ▲"Shironeko Project" collaborated with the popular IP "Demon Slayer" ※In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, we changed the sales of "Goods Caravan 2020" from over-the-counter sales at Tokyu Hands to sales at the Colopl's official online store. ※Product image for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary. Pipeline（Online Titles） 20 Development policy for new titles Our policy is to develop well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.

well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth. We aim to release about three to four new titles annually.

The development of new titles has been delayed due to telecommuting.

our original IP other Total our original IP companies' IP derivatives 10titles 6titles 4titles Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games 21 Enhancing Business Diversity and Sustainability as the COLOPL Group. ▼ Games on Other Platforms ▼Non-Game Business Areas MAGES.inc is planning to release three new In order to maximize the IP value of the COLOPL Group consumer releases during this fiscal year. and optimize its business, we are inheriting the business related to goods planning and sales to MAGES.inc. We will accelerate our goods-related business. ※It is subject to change as it is the current information. ※Product image for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary. 4Q Outlook 22 Sales "Shironeko Project" celebrated its sixth anniversary on July 14, and since the end of July, is collaborating with "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime".

"Shironeko Tennis" celebrated its fourth anniversary on July 31, and "DRAGON QUEST WALK" will celebrate its first anniversary on September 12.

We will continue to focus on " proposing new ways of playing " in new titles. Expenses Advertising expenses are expected to be approximately ¥0.9 billion, but may vary depending on the new product.

Outsourcing costs are expected to increase as the new release approaches. Thank you! Attachments Original document

