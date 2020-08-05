COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2020 Operating Results（1,130KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
FY2020 3Q
01
Overview of Results
02
Status of Services
Apr2020-Jun2020
03
Topics
Overview of Results
Highlights
We made strenuous efforts in 3Q of the preparation period every year!
Business
Results
Cost
KPI
TOPICs
Sales declined to ¥10.3 billion from the previous quarter according to the trend for regular years.
Operating profit decreased to ¥1.8 billion from the previous quarter due to an increase in costs including M&A.
Expenses increased due to M&A and anime broadcast of "Shironeko Project".
Total landed at ¥8.42 billion, an increase of approximately ¥0.82 billion from the previous quarter level.
Both QAU and ARPU decreased slightly because it is a preparatory period for 4Q.
QAU and ARPU of FY14 products increased due to collaboration with "Demon Slayer".
We are accelerating business diversification by joining MAGES.inc to the COLOPL Group.
Development of new titles delays due to the COVID-19.
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales. ※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Revenue and profits increased year on year due to "DRAGON QUEST WALK".
(,000,000)
3Q FY Sep. 2020
3Q FY Sep. 2019
YoY
2Q FY Sep. 2020
QoQ
（Apr-Jun 2020）
（Apr-Jun 2019）
（Jan-Mar 2020）
Sales
10,300
7,956
+29.5%
11,159
-7.7%
Gross Profit
4,365
1,993
+119.0%
5,295
-17.5%
Margin
42.4%
25.1%
+17.3pt
47.5%
-5.1pt
SGA
2,493
1,993
+25.1%
1,735
+43.7%
Operating Profit
1,872
0
-
3,559
-47.4%
Margin
18.2%
0.0%
+18.2pt
31.9%
-13.7pt
Current Profit
1,799
-66
-
3,601
-50.0%
Pre-Tax Profit
1,799
-66
-
3,601
-50.0%
Net Profit
1,311
-81
-
2,597
-49.5%
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Net sales (shared revenue portion) from '' DRAGON QUEST WALK'' is used.
Expense Transition
Up approximately ¥0.82 billion quarter on quarter to ¥8.42 billion due to M&A and anime
broadcasting of "Shironeko Project".
Cost（,000,000）
3Q FY Sep. 2020
3Q FY Sep. 2019
YoY
2Q FY Sep. 2020
QoQ
Comments
Sales ratio（％）
（Apr-Jun 2020）
（Apr-Jun 2019）
（Jan-Mar 2020）
PF & Payments
1,805
2,013
-10.3%
1,858
-2.9%
They decreased QoQ due to a decrease in
-7.8pt
+0.8pt
sales of titles other than "DRAGON QUEST
17.5%
25.3%
16.7%
WALK" of net revenue.
Royalties
248
248
+0.2%
214
+15.9%
They increased in QoQ due to group-in of
2.4%
3.1%
-0.7pt
1.9%
+0.5pt
MAGES.inc.
Employment
2,748
2,382
+15.3%
2,373
+15.8%
They increased in QoQ due to two M&A deals
26.7%
29.9%
-3.2pt
21.3%
+5.4pt
and joining new graduates.
Office
407
411
-0.9%
366
+11.4%
They increased in QoQ due to group-in of
4.0%
5.2%
-1.2pt
3.3%
+0.7pt
MAGES.inc.
iDC related
358
319
+12.1%
323
+10.9%
They increased in QoQ because of conjunction
-0.5pt
+0.6pt
with the increase in traffic due to popular
3.5%
4.0%
2.9%
events in each title.
Advertisement
500
612
-18.3%
571
-12.5%
It was less than the initial forecast of ¥0.7
-2.8pt
-0.2pt
billion due to delays in the release of new
4.9%
7.7%
5.1%
products and other factors.
Outsourcing
944
756
+24.9%
676
+39.6%
They increased in QoQ due to group-in of
9.2%
9.5%
-0.3pt
6.1%
+3.1pt
MAGES.inc.
Recruitment
51
87
-40.8%
48
+7.5%
Slight increase in QoQ. Continuing to make
0.5%
1.1%
-0.6pt
0.4%
+0.1pt
effective use of in-house resources.
Others
1,362
1,128
+20.7%
1,167
+16.7%
They increased in QoQ due to amortization of
-1.0pt
+2.7pt
goodwill, animated broadcasting, and
13.2%
14.2%
10.5%
collaborative IP usage fees for each title.
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
Workforce Transition
8
As a result of M&A and joining of new graduates, the Group as a whole has reached 1,565 employees.
Amount of each group company
COLOPL
402
408
399
398
413
405
390
414
418
431
440
452
450
433
436
432
592
69
133
155
156
461 7
481 8
589
620
640
670
790
796
803
779
863
848
847
817
862
852
860
836
945
941
914
905
973
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2015
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※Executives and temporary employees are not included.
※Group company means a company where COLOPL holds more than 50% of outstanding shares.
Balance Sheet
Cash Equivalent decreased, and Non-Current assets increased due to M&A and aggressive
investment.
(,000,000)
Jun-2020
Jun-2019
YoY
Mar-2020
QoQ
Current Assets
70,980
63,397
+12.0%
72,148
-1.6%
Cash Equivalent
62,765
55,985
+12.1%
63,547
-1.2%
Non-Current assets
12,363
9,945
+24.3%
8,587
+44.0%
Goodwill
956
-
-
-
-
Gross Assets
83,343
73,342
+13.6%
80,736
+3.2%
Current Liability
8,392
4,635
+81.1%
7,541
+11.3%
Fixed Liability
547
486
+12.6%
525
+4.2%
Net Asssets
74,403
68,221
+9.1%
72,669
+2.4%
Capital
6,536
6,510
+0.4%
6,536
+0.0%
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
Status of Services
Sales Model
11
We focus on consecutively launching new titles and operating existing titles on a long-term basis. This approach enables us to accumulate sales for each release year like the stack of layers in a 'mille-feuille'.
Sales are
stacked one year on top of another.
Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons)
12
Sales increased for FY14 products, including the "Shironeko Project", which collaborated with "Demon Slayer".
Others（Consumer・Entrusted development・VR etc）
Our IP operation and merchandise
Overseas
FY2019: Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK
FY2018: Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing
FY2017: Pro Baseball VS
FY2016: Shironeko Tennis
FY2015: Tokyo Casino Project
FY2014: Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project
FY2013: Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi
FY2012: Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion).
※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years.
Sales Transition by Release Period (Cons)
13
Our IP operation and merchandise increased due to the Group-in of MAGES.inc.
(,000,000)
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2012 Online Titles
252
318
211
223
199
FY Sep. 2013 Online Titles
1,549
1,460
1,055
1,389
1,016
FY Sep. 2014 Online Titles
2,417
4,324
1,777
2,180
2,843
FY Sep. 2015 Online Titles
45
30
24
23
29
FY Sep. 2016 Online Titles
400
566
421
470
321
FY Sep. 2017 Online Titles
299
263
238
171
202
FY Sep. 2018 Online Titles
1,259
1,188
1,286
1,443
907
FY Sep. 2019 Online Titles
369
2,200
5,272
3,580
3,413
Overseas
112
42
69
44
22
Our IP operation and merchandise
158
302
263
240
480
Others（Consumer・Entrusted
1,093
643
574
1,391
860
development・VR etc）
Total（Cons）
7,956
11,341
11,194
11,159
10,300
◼ FY2012：Treasure Detective CARRIE, Pro Baseball PRIDE (discontinued:1)
◼
FY2015：Tokyo Casino Project (discontinued:2)
◼ FY2018：Disney TSUMTSUM LAND, Alice Gear Aegis, DREAM!ing
◼ FY2013：Quiz RPG, The Blue Sky of Sanguozhi (discontinued:3)
◼
FY2016：Shironeko Tennis (discontinued:2)
◼ FY2019：Project Babel, DRAGON QUEST WALK (discontinued:1)
◼ FY2014：Meow Meow Star Acres, Shironeko Project (discontinued:4)
◼ FY2017：Pro Baseball VS (discontinued:1)
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off. ※Some collaboration projects with other companies are calculated in net revenue (shared revenue portion).
※Sales of smartphone app titles operated by COLOPL's group companies under outsourcing contracts from COLOPL are divided among fiscal years.
KPI Transition for Domestic Titles QAU×ARPU
14
Both QAU and ARPU decreased slightly.
ARPU（Yen）
QAU
ARPU
QAU
（,000）
¥2,187
¥2,235
¥2,208
¥2,419
¥2,656
¥2,421
¥1,880
¥1,412
¥1,297
¥1,491
¥1,518
¥1,752
¥1,195
¥1,173
¥1,171
¥1,467
¥1,215
¥1,315
¥1,108
¥1,170
¥1,117
¥1,201
¥1,178
7,125
6,963
7,804
8,374
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY Sep. 2015
8,391
1Q
8,710
2Q FY Sep.
9,579
3Q
2016
13,371
4Q
10,358
1Q
7,642
2Q FY Sep.
6,538
3Q
2017
7,285
4Q
9,368
1Q
8,530
2Q FY Sep.
7,457
3Q
2018
7,733
4Q
7,289
1Q
6,653
2Q FY Sep.
5,953
3Q
2019
8,852
4Q
9,202
7,898
7,588
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2020
※There are some differences in calculation due to rounding down of less than one million yen and rounding off.
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
QAU×ARPU Transition by Release Period
15
QAU and ARPU increased for FY14 products including "Shironeko Project".
QAU_FY12
QAU_FY13
QAU_FY14
QAU_FY15
QAU_FY16
QAU_FY17
QAU_FY18
QAU_FY19
ARPU_FY12
ARPU_FY13
ARPU_FY14
ARPU_FY15
ARPU_FY16
ARPU_FY17
ARPU_FY18
ARPU_FY19
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the title at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
Oversea Expansion
16
Due to the impact of the COVID-19, a new initiative for overseas expansion has been temporarily suspended.
500
400
300
200
100
0
(100)
In-house distribution mainly in North America
Partner distribution mainly in Asia
(,000,000 JPY)
Sales
Operation Profit
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY Sep. 2015
FY Sep. 2016
FY Sep. 2017
FY Sep. 2018
FY Sep. 2019
FY Sep. 2020
※ For overseas, sales are calculated in gross revenue (includes PF fee) for direct operation and net revenue (R/S fee) for local partner business model.
Topics
Measures and Impacts of the COVID-19
18
Previous Measures
We introduced a flexible work style system(*) in order to respond immediately to changes in the infectious situation and to balance the safety of employees with the promotion of business.
We will optimize the size of our offices to approximately 60% of the current level by November 2020, in line with the new work style.
We are actively promoting the online holding of real-world events and the sale of goods through our official online shop.
Major impacts on business
Existing titles partially postponed the holding of in-game events. With voluntary restraint from going out, DAU, playing time, and continuation rate are stable.
The development of new titles has been delayed due to telecommuting.
The COVID-19 has had an impact on some businesses, such as the talent business of
MAGES.inc.
We are temporarily postponing a new initiative for overseas expansion.
*A system in which we determine the appropriate percentage of employees working at the company every month and determine the work style (at work/at home) of employees in each department in accordance with the percentage.
Status of IP deployment / utilization
19
While steadily nurturing medium-tolong-term sources of competitiveness, we aim to simultaneously assure immediate and effective sales.
Promotion of in-house IP
Animation
"Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE " was well received, and it was the final time.
Goods
"Shironeko Project" is commercialized as a premium pillow using a special drawdown illustration of popular characters.
"Goods Caravan 2020", where "Shironeko
Project" and "Quiz RPG" teamed up with Tokyu Hands, sells many limited-edition illustration products.
Use of other companies' IP
String of collaborations involving various titles
In addition to increasing the number of new inflows, we aim to increase royalties by responding to requests from existing users.
▲"Shironeko Project" collaborated with the popular IP "Demon Slayer"
※In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, we changed the sales of "Goods Caravan 2020" from over-the-counter sales at Tokyu Hands to sales at the Colopl's official online store.
※Product image for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
※Product image for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
Pipeline（Online Titles）
20
Development policy for new titles
Our policy is to develop well-balanced our original IP, our original IP derivatives, and other companies' IPs according to the market environment. In the short term, we will leverage the profitability of other companies' IP to create and cultivate our original IP that will become a source of competitiveness over the medium to long term, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.
We aim to release about three to four new titles annually.
The development of new titles has been delayed due to telecommuting.
our original IP
other
Total
our original IP
companies' IP
derivatives
10titles
6titles
4titles
Strengthening Other Than Smartphone Games
21
Enhancing Business Diversity and Sustainability as the COLOPL Group.
▼ Games on Other Platforms
▼Non-Game Business Areas
MAGES.inc is planning to release three new
In order to maximize the IP value of the COLOPL Group
consumer releases during this fiscal year.
and optimize its business, we are inheriting the
business related to goods planning and sales to
MAGES.inc.
We will accelerate our goods-related business.
※It is subject to change as it is the current information.
※Product image for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
4Q Outlook
22
Sales
"Shironeko Project" celebrated its sixth anniversary on July 14, and since the end of July, is collaborating with "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime".
"Shironeko Tennis" celebrated its fourth anniversary on July 31, and "DRAGON QUEST WALK" will celebrate its first anniversary on September 12.
We will continue to focus on "proposing new ways of playing" in new titles.
Expenses
Advertising expenses are expected to be approximately ¥0.9 billion, but may vary depending on the new product.
Outsourcing costs are expected to increase as the new release approaches.