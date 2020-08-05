COLOPL : Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

July 22, 2020

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split

(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the board of directors meeting held on July 22, 2020, we resolved to implement a corporate split (Simple Absorption-typeCompany Split) to succeed the goods planning and sales-related business ("the Business") to MAGES. Inc. ("MAGES."), our wholly-owned subsidiary. We have decided to commence the required procedures in the future, and announced the following.

Notes

１． Purpose

Based on the management philosophy "Entertainment in Real Life" ,we are focusing on "proposing new ways of playing" and "creating Intellectual Property ("IP")" in order to continue to create new entertainment around the world, and we are developing our business centered on mobile services. MAGES., which was newly added to our group in April 2020, is a comprehensive entertainment company engaged in a wide range of businesses including games, music, and events. Its strength lies in the creation of new entertainment and original IP.

Recently, with the aim of maximizing the value of the IP held by the Group and optimizing our business, we have decided to transfer this business to MAGES. using the corporate split method.

２． Outline of the company split

(1) Schedule

Board of directors meeting to approve Aug. or Sep. 2020 (planned) split contract Contract date Aug. or Sep. 2020 (planned) Effective date To be announced

(NOTE) The Absorption-Type Split is a simplified split prescribed in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for the Company and a short-form split prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for the wholly owned subsidiary. Neither of the two companies will therefore hold a general shareholders' meeting for approval of the Absorption-Type Split Agreement.

