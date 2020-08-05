Log in
COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
COLOPL : Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

July 22, 2020

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of Basic Policy Decision on Business Succession to Our Subsidiaries through Company Split

(Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the board of directors meeting held on July 22, 2020, we resolved to implement a corporate split (Simple Absorption-typeCompany Split) to succeed the goods planning and sales-related business ("the Business") to MAGES. Inc. ("MAGES."), our wholly-owned subsidiary. We have decided to commence the required procedures in the future, and announced the following.

Notes

１． Purpose

Based on the management philosophy "Entertainment in Real Life" ,we are focusing on "proposing new ways of playing" and "creating Intellectual Property ("IP")" in order to continue to create new entertainment around the world, and we are developing our business centered on mobile services. MAGES., which was newly added to our group in April 2020, is a comprehensive entertainment company engaged in a wide range of businesses including games, music, and events. Its strength lies in the creation of new entertainment and original IP.

Recently, with the aim of maximizing the value of the IP held by the Group and optimizing our business, we have decided to transfer this business to MAGES. using the corporate split method.

２． Outline of the company split

(1) Schedule

Board of directors meeting to approve

Aug. or Sep. 2020 (planned)

split contract

Contract date

Aug. or Sep. 2020 (planned)

Effective date

To be announced

(NOTE) The Absorption-Type Split is a simplified split prescribed in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for the Company and a short-form split prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for the wholly owned subsidiary. Neither of the two companies will therefore hold a general shareholders' meeting for approval of the Absorption-Type Split Agreement.

1

(2) Method of the Company Split

The Company Split will be carried out in the form of simple absorption-type split, in which COLOPL, Inc. is the splitting company and MAGES. Inc. is the succeeding company.

(3) Outline of the Succeeding Companies

Name

MAGES. Inc.

Address

3-13-16 Mita, Mita-ku, Tokyo

Job Title/Name of Representative

Chiyomaru Shikura, President and Representative Director

Kengo Honjyo, Representative Director and Vice President

Business Activities

Planning of game software, music production, and program

production

Paid-in Capital

295 million yen

Date of Incorporation

July 7, 2006

Number of issued shares

260 shares

Fiscal year end

September 30

Major shareholders and percentage of

COLOPL, Inc.. 100%

shares

This announcement describes the basic policy for the corporate split of this business, and we will announce the details as soon as they are decided.

End.

2

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
