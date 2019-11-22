COLOPL : Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings（152KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

November 6, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings

COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company passed a resolution to offer the following per share year-end dividend payout for FY2019.

The Company plans to conduct this payout following a resolution at the 11th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held on December 20, 2019.

Details

1. Details regarding Dividend Payout

Dividend payout Most recent dividend forecast FY2018 resolved (Announced August 13, 2019) (Year ended Sep 30, 2018) Benchmark date September 30, 2019 Same as left September 30, 2018 Per-share 17.00 17.00 Undecided (Regular dividend 12.00) Dividend payout (yen) (Commemorative dividend 5.00) Total dividend 2,167 million － 2,160 million payout (yen) Date effective December 23, 2019 － December 25, 2018 Dividend source Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Rationale

The Company's policy with regards to profit allocation has been to set the dividend payout ratio at around 30% and consistently pay dividends while still securing the internal reserves necessary to further expand and strengthen business going forward. Now, however, the Company has shifted to a policy of a more stable and continuous dividend payout which takes into account consolidated performance, DOE (Dividend On Equity), cash flow, and capital efficiency altogether, based on what is necessary to maintain a sound balance sheet.

The Company had not set any year-end dividend forecast for FY2019 due to difficulty with calculating an accurate and reasonable performance forecast. However, in light of the policy above, future business expansion, and other factors, the Company has decided to set the per-share dividend payout at 17.00 yen.