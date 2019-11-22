Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  COLOPL, Inc.    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COLOPL : Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings（152KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:12am EST

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

November 6, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings

COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company passed a resolution to offer the following per share year-end dividend payout for FY2019.

The Company plans to conduct this payout following a resolution at the 11th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held on December 20, 2019.

Details

1. Details regarding Dividend Payout

Dividend payout

Most recent dividend forecast

FY2018

resolved

(Announced August 13, 2019)

(Year ended Sep 30, 2018)

Benchmark date

September 30, 2019

Same as left

September 30, 2018

Per-share

17.00

17.00

Undecided

(Regular dividend 12.00)

Dividend payout (yen)

(Commemorative dividend 5.00)

Total dividend

2,167 million

2,160 million

payout (yen)

Date effective

December 23, 2019

December 25, 2018

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Rationale

The Company's policy with regards to profit allocation has been to set the dividend payout ratio at around 30% and consistently pay dividends while still securing the internal reserves necessary to further expand and strengthen business going forward. Now, however, the Company has shifted to a policy of a more stable and continuous dividend payout which takes into account consolidated performance, DOE (Dividend On Equity), cash flow, and capital efficiency altogether, based on what is necessary to maintain a sound balance sheet.

The Company had not set any year-end dividend forecast for FY2019 due to difficulty with calculating an accurate and reasonable performance forecast. However, in light of the policy above, future business expansion, and other factors, the Company has decided to set the per-share dividend payout at 17.00 yen.

Supplementary Information: Changes in Dividend Payout throughout the Year

Per-share dividend payout (yen)

Benchmark date

At end of

Year-end

Total

2Q

FY2019 (Planned)

0.00

17.00

17.00

FY2018 (Year ended Sep 30, 2018)

0.00

17.00

17.00

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLOPL, INC.
05:12aCOLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates（154KB）
PU
05:12aCOLOPL : Notice of the discrepancy between FY2018 and FY2019 consolidated financ..
PU
05:12aCOLOPL : Notice of the Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings（152KB&..
PU
09/12COLOPL : “Dragon Quest Walk”, the new location based PRG is now avai..
PU
09/01COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）
PU
09/01COLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB）
PU
08/22COLOPL : Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special In..
PU
07/03COLOPL : Notice of the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（..
PU
06/26COLOPL : Inappropriate Transaction Carried Out by COLOPL's Employees（168K..
PU
06/12COLOPL : “Project Babel”, a full-fledged JRPG developed with famous ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 50 439 M
EBIT 2020 11 076 M
Net income 2020 7 440 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 173 B
Technical analysis trends COLOPL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 877,50  JPY
Last Close Price 1 356,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naruatsu Baba President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Harai Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Kenta Sugai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jun Hasebe Director, Chief Strategy Officer & GM-Incubation
Shinsuke Ishiwatari Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOPL, INC.83.49%1 593
SNAP INC.173.68%21 112
MOMO INC.53.39%7 564
GRUBHUB INC.-45.66%3 817
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-53.58%3 751
DENA CO., LTD.-0.67%2 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group