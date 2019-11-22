COLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates（154KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

November 6, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates

COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the following persons were selected as director candidates. The Company plans to officially appoint them as directors following the 11th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2019, pursuant to resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held thereafter.

Details

1. Director Candidates

Name New Title Current Title Newly Appointed/ Naruatsu Baba President, CEO and COO Same Reappointed Ryosuke Ishiwatari Executive Director, CMO Same Reappointed Kenta Sugai Executive Director, CTO Same Reappointed Yoshiaki Harai Executive Director, CFO and CHRO Same Reappointed Shinsuke Ishiwatari Executive Director Same Reappointed Koji Yanagisawa External Director (Independent Officer) Same Reappointed Dai Tamesue External Director (Independent Officer) Same Reappointed Tetsuzo Hasegawa Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Same Reappointed (Independent Officer) Ryogo Tsukioka Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Same Reappointed Koichiro Iida Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Same Reappointed

※CEO：Chief Executive Officer／COO：Chief Operating Officer／CMO：Chief Marketing Officer／

CTO：Chief Technology Officer／CFO：Chief Financial Officer／CHRO：Chief Human Resources Officer

2. Directors Scheduled to Resign

Jun Hasebe Resigning, having fulfilled his term