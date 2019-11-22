COLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates（154KB）

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
November 6, 2019
Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.
Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO
(Securities Code: 3668
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)
Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates
COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the following persons were selected as director candidates. The Company plans to officially appoint them as directors following the 11th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2019, pursuant to resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held thereafter.
Details
1. Director Candidates
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
Newly
|
|
|
|
Appointed/
|
|
|
|
|
Naruatsu Baba
|
President, CEO and COO
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Ryosuke Ishiwatari
|
Executive Director, CMO
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Kenta Sugai
|
Executive Director, CTO
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Yoshiaki Harai
|
Executive Director, CFO and CHRO
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Shinsuke Ishiwatari
|
Executive Director
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Koji Yanagisawa
|
External Director (Independent Officer)
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Dai Tamesue
|
External Director (Independent Officer)
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Tetsuzo Hasegawa
|
Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
(Independent Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ryogo Tsukioka
|
Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
|
Koichiro Iida
|
Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
|
Same
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
※CEO：Chief Executive Officer／COO：Chief Operating Officer／CMO：Chief Marketing Officer／
CTO：Chief Technology Officer／CFO：Chief Financial Officer／CHRO：Chief Human Resources Officer
2. Directors Scheduled to Resign
Jun Hasebe Resigning, having fulfilled his term
