COLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates（154KB）

COLOPL, Inc.

COLOPL, INC.

(3668)
  Report  
News 
News

COLOPL : Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates

0
11/22/2019 | 05:12am EST

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

November 6, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of the Selection of Director Candidates

COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the following persons were selected as director candidates. The Company plans to officially appoint them as directors following the 11th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2019, pursuant to resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held thereafter.

Details

1. Director Candidates

Name

New Title

Current Title

Newly

Appointed/

Naruatsu Baba

President, CEO and COO

Same

Reappointed

Ryosuke Ishiwatari

Executive Director, CMO

Same

Reappointed

Kenta Sugai

Executive Director, CTO

Same

Reappointed

Yoshiaki Harai

Executive Director, CFO and CHRO

Same

Reappointed

Shinsuke Ishiwatari

Executive Director

Same

Reappointed

Koji Yanagisawa

External Director (Independent Officer)

Same

Reappointed

Dai Tamesue

External Director (Independent Officer)

Same

Reappointed

Tetsuzo Hasegawa

Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Same

Reappointed

(Independent Officer)

Ryogo Tsukioka

Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Same

Reappointed

Koichiro Iida

Executive Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Same

Reappointed

CEOChief Executive OfficerCOOChief Operating OfficerCMOChief Marketing Officer

CTOChief Technology OfficerCFOChief Financial OfficerCHROChief Human Resources Officer

2. Directors Scheduled to Resign

Jun Hasebe Resigning, having fulfilled his term

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:11:05 UTC
