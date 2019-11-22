COLOPL : Notice of the discrepancy between FY2018 and FY2019 consolidated financial results（145KB）

Log in
COLOPL : Notice of the discrepancy between FY2018 and FY2019 consolidated financial results

0
11/22/2019 | 05:12am EST

Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

COLOPL, Inc. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

November 6, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section) Inquiries: Yoshiaki Harai, CFO (TEL: +81-3-6721-7770)

Notice of the discrepancy between FY2018 and FY2019 consolidated financial results

COLOPL, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces the following regarding the discrepancy between the Company's FY2018 and FY2019 financial results. Although the Company did not disclose anticipated financial results for the 2019 fiscal year (October 1, 2018 - September 30, 2019), this discrepancy meets the Company's criteria for disclosure.

1. Difference between consolidated financial results for FY2018 and FY2019

(million yen, except for per share amounts)

Profit

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share (yen)

FY2018 (A)

45,776

6,952

6,097

4,192

33.08

FY2019 (B)

38,920

2,952

1,655

1,070

8.40

Difference

6,855

4,000

4,442

3,122

(B - A)

Percentage

15.0%

57.5%

72.9%

74.5%

difference (%)

2. Reasons for discrepancy with FY2018 consolidated financial results

Gross profit for FY2019 was lower than FY2018 due to reduced revenue from existing games such as Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz and White Cat Project.

Operating profit also fell below that of FY2018. Although we tried to optimize use of advertising and other expenses, it was not enough to offset the impact of lower sales.

Current profit was lower than FY2018, not only because of the aforementioned reduction in operating profit, but also due to lower gain on sale of investment securities compared to FY2018.

All this caused net profit (Profit attributable to owners of the company) to differ significantly from that of FY2018, as can be seen in the chart above.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:11:05 UTC
