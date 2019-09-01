Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Colopl Inc    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL INC

(3668)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colopl : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Regarding the Report from the Special Investigation Committee

2

  • We have established a Special Investigation Committee, and have investigated the inappropriate transaction, which has been announced on June 21, related to Project Babel.
  • Today, we received the investigative report and disclosed information about the report.
  • We have identified no transactions of a similar nature carried out this year or in the previous year, other than this incident.
  • We appropriately implemented accounting process for the inappropriate transaction during this 3Q.
  • Taking the results of this investigation very seriously, we will incorporate and implement the recurrence prevention measures advised by the Special Investigation Committee.

For details, please refer to "Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special Investigation Committee" released today.

We sincerely apologize for the serious concern this incident has caused to our shareholders and all stakeholders.

3

FY2019 3Q

01

Overview of Results

02

Status of Services

Apr2019-Jun2019

03 Topics

Views and forecasts contained in this document are based on COLOPL's assessment as of the time this document was created, and do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information.

Please be advised that the actual results or outcome may significantly differ from the views and forecasts expressed herein due to changes in various factors. Data for 2Q ended September 30, 2012 and earlier consist of figures managed internally by COLOPL.

4

Overview of Results

Highlights

5

Though the sales trend was as usual, operating profit went into the black.

Business

Results

Cost

KPI

TOPICs

Sales decreased because of preparation for the anniversary of "White Cat"

and the release of a new title in June.

The 5th anniversary of "White Cat" held in July was successful. (contributing to 4Q)

Advertising costs (QoQ: -20.9%) and outsourcing costs (QoQ: -17.1%) were reduced due to preparation for anniversaries and resource optimization, respectively.

As a result of cost control, operating profit went into the black.

Since 3Q was used as the preparation period for anniversaries, both QAU and ARPQU slightly decreased.

User increase rate in the "White Cat" anniversary month (compared to the previous month) exceeded that in the previous year.

The new RPG title "Project Babel" started distribution on June 11.

Collaborative title "Dragon Quest Walk" is scheduled to be released by the

end of this year.

※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the app at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPQU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLOPL INC
10:02pCOLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）
PU
09:12pCOLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB）
PU
08/22COLOPL : Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special In..
PU
07/03COLOPL : Notice of the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（..
PU
06/26COLOPL : Inappropriate Transaction Carried Out by COLOPL's Employees（168K..
PU
06/12COLOPL : “Project Babel”, a full-fledged JRPG developed with famous ..
PU
06/03COLOPL : develops Dragon Quest series' first location based RPG “Dragon Qu..
PU
05/30COLOPL : Pre-download of new RPG “Project Babel” begins from June 11..
PU
05/22COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,212KB）
PU
05/22COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（131KB）
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 38 005 M
EBIT 2019 1 506 M
Net income 2019 900 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 87 852 M
Chart COLOPL INC
Duration : Period :
Colopl Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 780,00  JPY
Last Close Price 689,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naruatsu Baba President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazunori Morisaki COO, Director & Head-Entertainment
Yoshiaki Harai Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Jun Hasebe Director, Chief Strategy Officer & GM-Incubation
Shinsuke Ishiwatari Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOPL INC-6.77%827
SNAP INC187.30%21 834
MOMO INC (ADR)54.86%7 637
GRUBHUB INC-22.74%5 421
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-51.71%3 938
DENA CO LTD25.03%3 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group