Colopl : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）

Regarding the Report from the Special Investigation Committee
We have established a Special Investigation Committee, and have investigated the inappropriate transaction, which has been announced on June 21, related to Project Babel.
Today, we received the investigative report and disclosed information about the report.
We have identified no transactions of a similar nature carried out this year or in the previous year, other than this incident.
We appropriately implemented accounting process for the inappropriate transaction during this 3Q.
Taking the results of this investigation very seriously, we will incorporate and implement the recurrence prevention measures advised by the Special Investigation Committee.
For details, please refer to "Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special Investigation Committee" released today.
We sincerely apologize for the serious concern this incident has caused to our shareholders and all stakeholders.
FY2019 3Q
Overview of Results
Status of Services
Apr2019-Jun2019
03 Topics
Overview of Results
Highlights
Though the sales trend was as usual, operating profit went into the black.
Business
Results
Cost
KPI
TOPICs
■ Sales decreased because of preparation for the anniversary of "White Cat"
and the release of a new title in June.
■ The 5th anniversary of "White Cat" held in July was successful. (contributing to 4Q)
■ Advertising costs (QoQ: -20.9%) and outsourcing costs (QoQ: -17.1%) were reduced due to preparation for anniversaries and resource optimization, respectively.
■ As a result of cost control, operating profit went into the black.
■ Since 3Q was used as the preparation period for anniversaries, both QAU and ARPQU slightly decreased.
■ User increase rate in the "White Cat" anniversary month (compared to the previous month) exceeded that in the previous year.
■ The new RPG title "Project Babel" started distribution on June 11.
■ Collaborative title "Dragon Quest Walk" is scheduled to be released by the
end of this year.
※QAU is obtained by combining the number of users who launched the app at least once after 7 days of its DL date within this quarter. ※ARPQU is obtained by dividing the quarterly sales by QAU. Please be cautious that the sales disclosed is quarterly sales, not monthly sales.
