Colopl : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）

■ Sales decreased because of preparation for the anniversary of "White Cat"

and the release of a new title in June.

■ The 5th anniversary of "White Cat" held in July was successful. (contributing to 4Q)

■ Advertising costs (QoQ: -20.9%) and outsourcing costs (QoQ: -17.1%) were reduced due to preparation for anniversaries and resource optimization, respectively.

■ As a result of cost control, operating profit went into the black.

■ Since 3Q was used as the preparation period for anniversaries, both QAU and ARPQU slightly decreased.

■ User increase rate in the "White Cat" anniversary month (compared to the previous month) exceeded that in the previous year.

■ The new RPG title "Project Babel" started distribution on June 11.

■ Collaborative title "Dragon Quest Walk" is scheduled to be released by the

end of this year.