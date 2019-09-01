Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Colopl Inc    3668   JP3305960001

COLOPL INC

(3668)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colopl : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Q&A for 3Q FY2019 Operating Results Briefing

The operating results briefing for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2019 was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Below is a summary of the question and answer session.

◆Matters related to the Investigative Report from the Special Investigation Committee Q: Have you reported to platformers such as Apple on the inappropriate transaction?

A: We reported to Apple and Google at the time of the timely disclosure of information on June 21.

Q: Have you clarified the motive of the employees involved in the incident?

  1. According to the Investigative Report, the employee heard a rumor that so-called Charging Boost is practiced by some competitors with respect to certain game titles imported from abroad, and this has made the employee feel tempted to rely on Charging Boost when they had a chance to do so on their own. The Investigative Report concludes that this was the motive.

Q: Did the inappropriate transaction actually result in a higher sales ranking?

  1. A total of some ¥8 million yen was charged. We gather that the fraudulent transaction did not have an advertising effect because: (1) Any increase in sales ranking is unclear; (2) The system is not designed to announce a sales ranking; and (3) The title's sales ranking was left out of the top group.

◆Matters related to operating results

Q: Do you expect that sales for Q4 FY2019 will be higher on a year-on-year basis?

  1. We are unable to comment on that because the quarter has not yet closed and the result will depend on when we release new titles to the market.
  1. It seems that you have been successful in controlling costs, but sales have dropped. How do you address this situation?
  1. Unlike the situation experienced until last year, we find it more challenging recently to return our business to profitability because of the rising marketing costs for launching new titles to the market. We aim to achieve product segregation with higher profitability by offering an entirely new experience, while seeking to control business risks with attractive game titles for consumers inspired by IP owned by the Company and others.

End

Disclaimer

Colopl Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLOPL INC
10:02pCOLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,146KB）
PU
09:12pCOLOPL : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB）
PU
08/22COLOPL : Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special In..
PU
07/03COLOPL : Notice of the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee（..
PU
06/26COLOPL : Inappropriate Transaction Carried Out by COLOPL's Employees（168K..
PU
06/12COLOPL : “Project Babel”, a full-fledged JRPG developed with famous ..
PU
06/03COLOPL : develops Dragon Quest series' first location based RPG “Dragon Qu..
PU
05/30COLOPL : Pre-download of new RPG “Project Babel” begins from June 11..
PU
05/22COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2019 Operating Results（1,212KB）
PU
05/22COLOPL : 2Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（131KB）
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 38 005 M
EBIT 2019 1 506 M
Net income 2019 900 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 87 852 M
Chart COLOPL INC
Duration : Period :
Colopl Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 780,00  JPY
Last Close Price 689,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naruatsu Baba President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazunori Morisaki COO, Director & Head-Entertainment
Yoshiaki Harai Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Jun Hasebe Director, Chief Strategy Officer & GM-Incubation
Shinsuke Ishiwatari Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOPL INC-6.77%827
SNAP INC187.30%21 834
MOMO INC (ADR)54.86%7 637
GRUBHUB INC-22.74%5 421
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-51.71%3 938
DENA CO LTD25.03%3 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group