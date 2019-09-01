Colopl : 3Q FY Sep.2019 Question and Answer Summary（221KB）

Q&A for 3Q FY2019 Operating Results Briefing

The operating results briefing for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2019 was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Below is a summary of the question and answer session.

◆Matters related to the Investigative Report from the Special Investigation Committee Q: Have you reported to platformers such as Apple on the inappropriate transaction?

A: We reported to Apple and Google at the time of the timely disclosure of information on June 21.

Q: Have you clarified the motive of the employees involved in the incident?

According to the Investigative Report, the employee heard a rumor that so-called Charging Boost is practiced by some competitors with respect to certain game titles imported from abroad, and this has made the employee feel tempted to rely on Charging Boost when they had a chance to do so on their own. The Investigative Report concludes that this was the motive.

Q: Did the inappropriate transaction actually result in a higher sales ranking?

A total of some ¥8 million yen was charged. We gather that the fraudulent transaction did not have an advertising effect because: (1) Any increase in sales ranking is unclear; (2) The system is not designed to announce a sales ranking; and (3) The title's sales ranking was left out of the top group.

◆Matters related to operating results

Q: Do you expect that sales for Q4 FY2019 will be higher on a year-on-year basis?

We are unable to comment on that because the quarter has not yet closed and the result will depend on when we release new titles to the market.

It seems that you have been successful in controlling costs, but sales have dropped. How do you address this situation?

Unlike the situation experienced until last year, we find it more challenging recently to return our business to profitability because of the rising marketing costs for launching new titles to the market. We aim to achieve product segregation with higher profitability by offering an entirely new experience, while seeking to control business risks with attractive game titles for consumers inspired by IP owned by the Company and others.

