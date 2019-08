Note: This document is a translation from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

August 13, 2019

Company Name: COLOPL, Inc.

Representative: Naruatsu Baba, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3668

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Notice of the Disclosure of an Investigative Report from the Special Investigation Committee

As announced in the news release "Notice of the Establishment of a Special Investigation Committee" dated June 26, 2019, COLOPL, Inc. (the "Company") has established a Special Investigation Committee, which has investigated an inappropriate transaction by its employees.

Today, the Company received an investigative report from the Special Investigation Committee, the details of which are as follows. Full English Report is scheduled to be disclosed at a later date.

1. Results of the investigation

The Special Investigation Committee reported that two of the Company's employees, including one in a managerial

position, were involved in a request made to its client to pay for items in the online game, the Company's product "Project Babel," using money taken from the Company with the aim of manipulating its sales rankings, and that the client spent the money (hereinafter referred to as the "Incident"). The Committee also reported that a director of the Company is highly likely to have been aware of the Incident in advance.

The report also says that the Committee identified no transactions of a similar nature carried out in the past.

2. Impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements

In the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, the Company had offset 8 million yen spent in the Incident and 8 million yen as advertising costs. The Company also posted 2 million yen as platform usage fees generated in the Incident in its consolidated profit and loss statement. The quarterly report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, is scheduled to be submitted today.

3. Punishment of employees involved in the Incident, etc.

1) Punishment of employees involved in the Incident

Kazunori Morisaki, Executive Director and COO of the Company, said that he takes this problem with utmost seriousness and offered his resignation as of August 13. The Company accepted this offer.

The Company took disciplinary action dated August 13 against the two employees who were involved in the Incident.

2) Clarification of management responsibilities

At the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company decided to cut the pay of its directors as follows to clarify the