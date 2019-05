May 30, 2019

Pre-download of new RPG "Project Babel" begins from June 11th.

Tokyo, May 30, 2019 JST - COLOPL, Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Naruatsu B aba) announced that the new smartphone RPG "Project Babel" will begin its pre-download on June 11th. Pre-registration is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

