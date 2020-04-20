Coloplast A/S : Share buy-back week 16

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Coloplast has decided to postpone the Capital Markets Day scheduled for 24 June 2020.

The event is expected to take place later this year and a new date will be announced as soon as we have more clarity around the COVID-19 situation.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you later this year and to presenting the new long-term strategy for the company.

Kind regards,

Ellen, Rasmus & Hannah

Investor Relations

