Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Coloplast A/S    COLO B   DK0060448595

COLOPLAST A/S

(COLO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coloplast A/S : Share buy-back week 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Coloplast has decided to postpone the Capital Markets Day scheduled for 24 June 2020.

The event is expected to take place later this year and a new date will be announced as soon as we have more clarity around the COVID-19 situation.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you later this year and to presenting the new long-term strategy for the company.

Kind regards,
Ellen, Rasmus & Hannah
Investor Relations

Download the Announcement

Disclaimer

Coloplast A/S published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:10:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COLOPLAST A/S
05:13aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
05:11aCOLOPLAST A/S : Share buy-back week 16
PU
04/14COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
04/06COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
03/30COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
03/23COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
03/18COLOPLAST A/S : revises full-year organic growth and EBIT margin guidance for 20..
AQ
03/18COLOPLAST A/S : - Announcement no. 03/2020 - Revised Guidance
AQ
03/16COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
03/09COLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 18 866 M
EBIT 2020 5 872 M
Net income 2020 4 456 M
Debt 2020 549 M
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 50,5x
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2021 10,8x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart COLOPLAST A/S
Duration : Period :
Coloplast A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPLAST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 819,84  DKK
Last Close Price 1 055,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target 0,85%
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Villumsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Allan Rasmussen Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oliver Johansen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOPLAST A/S27.66%32 704
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.89%70 885
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-7.91%16 076
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-2.13%6 442
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS0.00%5 950
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.0.00%3 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group