Color Star Technology : Announces that Masa, Asia's "Guitar Guru," has Joined its Education Platform

BEIJING, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT") is pleased to announce that Color China Entertainment Limited ("Color China"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star Technology, has just signed a cooperation agreement with a renowned guitarist, Zhengyan You (a.k.a. Masa). Masa will take on the role of a Star Teacher of the "Color World" online education platform, created by Color Star.

Masa, who is widely known as a "Guitar Guru" in Asian pop music, has participated in the production of thousands of albums since he entered the entertainment industry in 1974. His albums include top pop music stars in Chinese music, such as Wenzheng Liu, Dayou Luo, Qin Cai, Rui Su, Qin Qi, Xiang Fei, Jie Wang and so on. Multiple record labels and fellow artists have also been known to reach out to Masa for cooperation. His music has influenced musicians throughout the ages, solidifying Masa as a representative of guitar performance in Asian pop music.

No matter the genre, classical, pop or rock, Masa's performances were widely praised. Many producers, guitarists and entertainers of Chinese pop music are honored to be able to learn from Masa.

On June 26, 2020, we have invited Masa to join Color World as a teacher, as we believe that there will be a great demand for his teachings in the Asian market. The addition of Masa allows our students, regardless of whether they are ordinary music lovers or professional practitioners, to be able to learn and improve with the best, as is the original intention of Color World. We hope that more entertainment enthusiasts will be able to learn what they are truly interested in, and that they can also improve their skills professionally. The signing of this contract with Masa also marks the beginning of Color World's development of its reach into the Asian market. Sean Liu, the CEO of Color Star, said, "In the future, we will cooperate with more top artists and producers in Asia, including music, film, television, animation, dance and other industries. We believe that Color World has the potential to bring richer content to our students." In the future, Color China will continue to sign contracts with top artists from China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and other countries. We believe that their additions will greatly improve Color World's competitiveness in facing the Asian market of over 2 billion consumers.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology, is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music education via a platform branded "Color World."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on HHT's operations, the demand for the HHT's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by HHT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

