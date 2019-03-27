Colour Life Services : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

Audit Committee

Terms of Reference

Approved by the Board on 12 March 2012 and amended with effect from 27 March 2019

1.MEMBERS

1.1The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") should be established by the board of directors of the Company ("Board") and it should comprise a minimum of three members.

1.2The Audit Committee should comprise non-executive directors only. The majority of the Audit Committee members must be independent non-executive directors of the Company, and at least one of whom is an independent non-executive director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise.

1.3The Audit Committee must be chaired by an independent non-executive director and appointed by the Board.

1.4If the Audit Committee comprises a non-executive director, a former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of its Audit Committee for a period of two years from the date of his/her ceasing

(a)to be a partner of the firm; or (b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is the later.

1.5The terms of appointment of the Audit Committee members should be determined by the Board at the appointment date.

2.SECRETARY

2.1The company secretary of the Company shall act as the secretary of the Audit Committee.

2.2The Audit Committee may from time to time, appoint any other person with appropriate qualification and experience to act as the secretary of the Audit Committee.

