COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO LTD    1778

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO LTD

(1778)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/27
5.54 HKD   +9.06%
10:20pCOLOUR LIFE SERVICES : Terms of reference for nomination committee
PU
10:20pCOLOUR LIFE SERVICES : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference
PU
10:15pCOLOUR LIFE SERVICES : Dividend policy
PU
News 
News

Colour Life Services : DIVIDEND POLICY

0
03/27/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company hereby announces that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy").

According to the Dividend Policy, the company intends to declare dividends to shareholders every year and may declare special dividends from time to time. In deciding whether to propose a dividend and in determining the dividend amount, the Board shall take into account the Group's distributable profits generated during the year, the financial situation, the liquidity of cash flow, the investment needs and the retained profits for future development. While sharing the profit with shareholders, the Company shall also maintain sufficient reserves to ensure the implementation of the Group's strategy for development. The payment of dividend is also subject to any restrictions under the laws of Cayman Islands, the laws of Hong Kong and the articles of association of the Company.

SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION IN DEALING IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY.

By Order of the Board

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited

彩生活服務集團有限公司

TANG Xuebin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Xuebin, Mr. Dong Dong and Mr. Huang Wei; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Pan Jun and Mr. Zhou Hongyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Chun Hung, Anthony, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Xu Xinmin.

Disclaimer

Colour Life Services Group Co. Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 02:14:04 UTC
