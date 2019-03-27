Colour Life Services : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR NOMINATION COMMITTEE

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR NOMINATION COMMITTEE

of the board of directors of the Company

Adopted pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors on 30 August 2013

and amended with effect from 27 March 2019

Membership

1.The Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the Board from time to time and shall consist of at least three (3) members, the majority of whom should be independent non- executive Directors ("INED"), each of whom shall meet the independence requirements from time to time as stipulated in the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

2.The Board shall appoint the chairman of the Board or an INED as the chairman (the "Chairman").

Frequency and Proceedings of Meetings

3.The company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") shall be the secretary of the Nomination Committee.

4.The Nomination Committee shall meet at least annually and at such other times as the Chairman shall require if circumstances require.

5.Meetings of the Nomination Committee shall be summoned by the Company Secretary at the request of the Chairman.

6.For regular meetings, and as far as practicable in all other cases, an agenda and accompanying committee papers should be sent, in full, to all committee members of Nomination Committee. These should be sent in a timely manner and at least three (3) days before the intended date of meeting (or such other agreed period as agreed).

7.The quorum necessary for the transaction of business shall be two (2), both of whom must be INEDs.