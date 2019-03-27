Colour Life Services : TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Responsibilities and Duties
15.The Nomination Committee shall perform the following duties:
(a)ensure that the Board and its committees consist of directors with the appropriate balance of skills, diversity and knowledge of the Company to enable it to discharge its duties effectively;
(b)assist the Board in succession planning for the Board and senior management;
(c)review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board on a regular basis at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;
(d)draw up, review and update, as appropriate, the diversity policy for the Board's approval having due regard to the requirements of the Listing Rules, review and update the objectives that the Board has set for implementing such policy;
(e)develop, review and implement, as appropriate, the policy, criteria and procedures for the identification, selection and nomination of candidates for Directors for the Board's approval. Such criteria include but are not limited to the potential contributions a candidate can bring to the Board in terms of qualifications, skills, experience, independence and gender diversity;
(f)identify individuals who are suitably qualified to become Board members and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships;
(g)assess the independence of INEDs to determine their eligibility;
(h)make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or re-appointment of Directors and succession planning for Directors and senior management, in particular the chairman and the chief executive officer, taking into account all factors which the Nomination Committee considers appropriate including the challenges and opportunities facing the Group and skills and expertise required in the future and ensure that senior management succession planning is discussed at the Board at least once annually;
(i)keep under review the leadership needs and leadership training and development programmes of the Group, with a view to ensuring the continued ability of the Group to function effectively and compete in the market;
(j)evaluate the needs for, and monitor the training and development of, directors;