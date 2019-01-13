Colour Life Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited 彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1778)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company was informed by Splendid Fortune Enterprise Limited (''Splendid Fortune''), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that on 11 January 2019, Splendid Fortune has acquired 500,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') on the market for an aggregate consideration of HK$2,076,850 (representing an average price of HK$4.1537 per Share) (the ''Acquisition''). Immediately after the Acquisition, Splendid Fortune holds 217,531,477 Shares, representing approximately 16.37% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, Splendid Fortune is owned as to 43.34% by Mr. Tang Xuebin, an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company.

The Board considers that such increase in shareholding by Splendid Fortune in the Company demonstrates the substantial shareholder's confidence in the prospects and recognition of the value of the Company.

