COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO LTD (1778)
01/11
4.25 HKD   +3.16%
2018COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO LTD : annual earnings release
Colour Life Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

01/13/2019 | 06:54am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1778)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company was informed by Splendid Fortune Enterprise Limited (''Splendid Fortune''), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that on 11 January 2019, Splendid Fortune has acquired 500,000 shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') on the market for an aggregate consideration of HK$2,076,850 (representing an average price of HK$4.1537 per Share) (the ''Acquisition''). Immediately after the Acquisition, Splendid Fortune holds 217,531,477 Shares, representing approximately 16.37% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, Splendid Fortune is owned as to 43.34% by Mr. Tang Xuebin, an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company.

The Board considers that such increase in shareholding by Splendid Fortune in the Company demonstrates the substantial shareholder's confidence in the prospects and recognition of the value of the Company.

By order of the Board

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited

TANG Xuebin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Xuebin, Mr. Dong Dong and Mr. Huang Wei; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Pan Jun and Mr. Zhou Hongyi; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tam Chun Hung, Anthony, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Xu Xinmin.

Colour Life Services Group Co. Limited published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 11:53:09 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 3 422 M
EBIT 2018 861 M
Net income 2018 507 M
Debt 2018 992 M
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 9,21
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 4 890 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Bin Tang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun Pan Chairman
Dong Dong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chang Liu Chief Financial Officer
Chun Hung Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO LTD3.66%701
RELO GROUP INC9.86%3 871
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD10.14%2 217
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD11.13%2 152
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP20.50%2 045
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%1 819
