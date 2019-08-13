Colruyt : Reopening of Colruyt Cuesmes as a new-generation store

The Colruyt store in Cuesmes reopens its doors on Wednesday 14 August. The supermarket building, which has been transformed into a new-generation Colruyt store, will be more energy-efficient thanks to better insulation and adapted ventilation. Among the new features: a totally new look for the butcher's store, a larger fresh market and electronic price tags.

Shop more efficiently

Store manager Audrye Plume explains: 'The store has been completely reorganised and the fresh market is bigger. Customers can shop more efficiently and enjoyably. The work we have done naturally prioritises simplicity and the lowest costs, which is what our customers expect at Colruyt.'

Butcher's department with open workshop

Customers can now help themselves to fresh, high-quality meat from an entirely new butcher's department. Head butcher Logan Delval: 'Customers can see our butchers at work in an open workshop. This is handy if they have any questions or special requests. Furthermore, customers have a better view of our range of meat, cold cuts and salads in the new butcher's department.'

A more energy-efficient building

When renovating its store in Cuesmes, Colruyt chose insulating materials and sustainable technology, such as a system to recover heat from the ventilation of refrigerated installations.

The store manager continues: 'This project is part of a more comprehensive renovation plan. Between now and 2029, the group's CO 2 emission rates should decrease by 4 %.'

Electronic price tags

Electronic price tags have replaced paper labels at Colruyt in Cuesmes. Store manager Audrye Plume: 'Electronic tags are more ecological and better for the environment. They allow us to economise significantly on both paper and transport. We use 75 million labels per year across all stores, which represents a reduction of 90 tonnes of paper. The new tags are also very efficient in their energy consumption, as they only use electricity when the price is modified. Two further benefits that should certainly not be overlooked: we can react much more quickly to last-minute changes by competitors and our colleagues have more time available, particularly for stocking the shelves.'

Special open evening on 13 August

As from Wednesday 14 August, store manager Audrye Plume, head butcher Logan Delval and their 36 co-workers will be on hand to welcome their customers at the renovated Colruyt in Cuesmes.

The store manager: 'People can come and get a glimpse of what's new on the eve of the opening. We will serve drinks and snacks during this special open evening, from 5 to 8 pm. Everyone is most welcome!'

More information? An appointment with the store manager? Photographs of the store?

Feel free to contact:

Pascal Waroquier (regional manager) on 02 345 2345

Yana Morren (Colruyt Lowest Prices Press Officer) on 0479 72 29 10

Practical information:

Colruyt Cuesmes

Place de Cuesmes 57

7033 Cuesmes

Opening hours:

Mon. - Sat.: 8.30 - 20.00

Fri.: 8.30 - 21.00

Open evening:

Tuesday 13 August from 5 to 8 pm