Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Colruyt    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT

(COLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Colruyt : Reopening of Colruyt Cuesmes as a new-generation store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:37am EDT

The Colruyt store in Cuesmes reopens its doors on Wednesday 14 August. The supermarket building, which has been transformed into a new-generation Colruyt store, will be more energy-efficient thanks to better insulation and adapted ventilation. Among the new features: a totally new look for the butcher's store, a larger fresh market and electronic price tags.

Shop more efficiently

Store manager Audrye Plume explains: 'The store has been completely reorganised and the fresh market is bigger. Customers can shop more efficiently and enjoyably. The work we have done naturally prioritises simplicity and the lowest costs, which is what our customers expect at Colruyt.'

Butcher's department with open workshop

Customers can now help themselves to fresh, high-quality meat from an entirely new butcher's department. Head butcher Logan Delval: 'Customers can see our butchers at work in an open workshop. This is handy if they have any questions or special requests. Furthermore, customers have a better view of our range of meat, cold cuts and salads in the new butcher's department.'

A more energy-efficient building

When renovating its store in Cuesmes, Colruyt chose insulating materials and sustainable technology, such as a system to recover heat from the ventilation of refrigerated installations.

The store manager continues: 'This project is part of a more comprehensive renovation plan. Between now and 2029, the group's CO2 emission rates should decrease by 4 %.'

Electronic price tags

Electronic price tags have replaced paper labels at Colruyt in Cuesmes. Store manager Audrye Plume: 'Electronic tags are more ecological and better for the environment. They allow us to economise significantly on both paper and transport. We use 75 million labels per year across all stores, which represents a reduction of 90 tonnes of paper. The new tags are also very efficient in their energy consumption, as they only use electricity when the price is modified. Two further benefits that should certainly not be overlooked: we can react much more quickly to last-minute changes by competitors and our colleagues have more time available, particularly for stocking the shelves.'

Special open evening on 13 August

As from Wednesday 14 August, store manager Audrye Plume, head butcher Logan Delval and their 36 co-workers will be on hand to welcome their customers at the renovated Colruyt in Cuesmes.

The store manager: 'People can come and get a glimpse of what's new on the eve of the opening. We will serve drinks and snacks during this special open evening, from 5 to 8 pm. Everyone is most welcome!'

More information? An appointment with the store manager? Photographs of the store?
Feel free to contact:

  • Pascal Waroquier (regional manager) on 02 345 2345
  • Yana Morren (Colruyt Lowest Prices Press Officer) on 0479 72 29 10

Practical information:

Colruyt Cuesmes

Place de Cuesmes 57
7033 Cuesmes

Opening hours:

Mon. - Sat.: 8.30 - 20.00

Fri.: 8.30 - 21.00

Open evening:

Tuesday 13 August from 5 to 8 pm

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLRUYT
07:37aCOLRUYT : Reopening of Colruyt Cuesmes as a new-generation store
PU
08/08COLRUYT : is the first Belgian supermarket to test automatic fruit and vegetable..
PU
07/15COLRUYT : Brand-new Colruyt and DreamLand store open together under same roof at..
PU
07/10COLRUYT : organises two free shuttle services for 14,000 festivalgoers at Dour
PU
06/25COLRUYT : Opening of an all-new Colruyt in Haine-Saint-Pierre on 26 June
PU
06/17COLRUYT : Spar Comblain reopens its doors after eco-friendly renovation
PU
06/17COLRUYT : Brand-new Colruyt store in Sint-Denijs-Westrem creates 40 new jobs
PU
06/17COLRUYT : 30th Bio-Planet store opens in the centre of Liège
PU
06/13ETABLISSEMENTEN FRANZ COLRUYT NV : annual earnings release
05/21COLRUYT : Reopening of Colruyt Malmedy as a new-generation store
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 603 M
EBIT 2020 484 M
Net income 2020 366 M
Finance 2020 235 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 6 460 M
Chart COLRUYT
Duration : Period :
Colruyt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 42,09  €
Last Close Price 46,86  €
Spread / Highest target 4,57%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services Division
Marc Hofman Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Frans Colruyt Executive Director, MD, COO-Retail Division
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Wim Colruyt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLRUYT-24.71%7 251
SYSCO CORPORATION11.70%37 025
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.72%31 440
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD20.33%30 178
TESCO PLC14.05%25 473
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group