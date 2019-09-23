Log in
Colruyt : Spar Olen opens its doors again with a new shopping concept

09/23/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Spar Olen opens its doors again with a new shopping concept

Thursday 26 September sees the Spar Colruyt Group store opening its doors again after being completely renovated. The convenience store has been decorated in the style of the latest generation of Spar stores. Owner Cihan Gungor is inviting all customers and local residents to the opening reception on Wednesday 25 September. From 6 pm to 9 pm, everyone will be welcome on a guided tour and for a drink and fries with beef stew.

From an early age at Spar

Owner Cihan Gungor ran the Spar store from 2008 to 2017 in Eindhout, together with his father. In 2017, he took over what was then Eurospar in Olen. He left the business in Eindhout in the hands of his sister and brother-in-law. 'I grew up in my parents' shop and know the Spar formula through and through. The whole concept fits my personality perfectly: being ready for the customer on a daily basis with a wide range of brand new, quality products.' Cihan runs the store with his store manager Wendy, who has been with them since 2009. 'Wendy is as much the face of the business as I am. Together, we have the knowledge and experience needed to run the store!'

The surface of the store remains stable at 750 m². Spar Olen is located on the Oevelseweg, near the centre of Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Olen. 'Our clientele largely consists of local residents. But we also target employees from neighbouring companies as well as passers-by from the busy connecting road between Geel and Herentals.'

Market feeling and emphasis on fresh products
Spar in Olen, it looks fresh and modern and has been decorated in the style of the new generation of Spar convenience stores. The highlights are the fresh foods sections, which create a market style. When customers arrive, they are greeted by the smell of fresh bread from the bread department. They then find everything they need for preparing a hot or cold meal in a logical order. 'Our fresh food departments are at the front of the store. This is how we make shopping extra easy for repeat customers and those in a hurry.' Customers can take inspiration from the digital screens displaying recipes, meal suggestions and product information.

Sustainable technologies

Spar Olen uses the latest energy-efficient building techniques. All cooling facilities run on CO², a much more environmentally-friendly method than for conventional cooling facilities. The heat and energy of the cooling process is recovered for heating up the store.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:21:08 UTC
