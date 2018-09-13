Log in
Colruyt : opens brand-new store at OKay location in Opwijk

09/13/2018 | 08:13am CEST

On Wednesday 17 September, the 238th Colruyt store will open its doors in Opwijk. The brand-new supermarket is established at the same site as the OKay local store, which had become too small to adequately serve its customers. The expansion of the store will create 11 new jobs.

OKay becomes Colruyt

The new Colruyt store will replace the OKay store, that will close on Saturday 15 September, after which the building will be taken down. In other words, customers in Opwijk will at all times be able to do their shopping in a Colruyt Group store.

The OKay store will make way for a larger Colruyt store of nearly 1,000 m². 'There was a good reason to do so', store manager Erik De Vos explains. 'In recent years we have been welcoming more and more customers at OKay. This created the need for a larger store, where customers can shop comfortably.'

The expansion of the store will at the same time provide jobs for 11 new employees.

Wider choice

A larger store means more products. Erik De Vos: 'The Colruyt store provides a wider product range in every department, of both national brands and the trusted house brands Boni Selection and Everyday. Fresh fruit and vegetables are delivered to the fresh market every day. At the self-service butcher's department, customers will find fresh quality meat, that is cut by butchers on site. Customers can see the butchers at work in an open workshop and talk to them if they have questions or a special order.'

New car park under construction

'We also find it important that our customers can carry out their shopping efficiently', store manager Erik De Vos says. 'This implies finding a parking spot nearby. That is why we are expanding the car park. Soon we will have a nice, spacious car park with more than 100 parking bays'.

The DATS 24 filling station in front, which supplies customers with high quality fuels 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, will remain in place. These fuels include CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), one of the least polluting fuels. DATS 24 is part of Colruyt Group.

As from Monday 17 September, 8.30 a.m., store manager Eric De Vos, head butcher Luc Van Den Borre and their 26 employees will be welcoming their first guests at the new Colruyt Opwijk.

Need more information? A talk with the store manager? Or pictures of the new store?

Feel free to contact:

  • Wim Van Bogaert (regional manager) at 02 345 23 45
  • Yana Morren (press officer Colruyt) at 02 363 55 45

Practical information:

Colruyt Opwijk
Steenweg op Merchtem 137
1745 Opwijk

Opening hours:
Mon - Sat: 8.30 - 20.00
Fri: 8.30 - 21.00

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:12:09 UTC
