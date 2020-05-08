After a false start due to corona: new DreamLand store in Hasselt opens on 11 May

Halle, 8 May 2020 - With corona measures being eased and stores opening again, the new DreamLand store in Hasselt can open its doors on 11 May. The property in the new Quartier Bleu shopping mall along Slachthuiskaai was ready to open on 26 March, but COVID-19 put a stop to that. Customers of Colruyt Group's toy expert DreamLand can expect a brand-new store concept and a separate area to pick up online orders in Hasselt. With several measures for social distancing and hygiene, the store focuses on the safety and health of customers and co-workers.

Focus on health

The store in Hasselt is the 46th DreamLand in Belgium. Usually, a store openings are celebrated with festive activities for young and old, but in these times focus will be on social distancing and hygiene. The planned festivities and actions are postponed indefinitely and the store focuses first of all on the safety and health of customers and personnel. Indications on the floor, one-way circulation in the store and plexi screens have to make sure customers and co-workers can keep sufficient distance. Employees receive face masks, disinfecting gel is made available to the customers, using a shopping trolley is mandatory, etc.

'Of course, it's a shame that the planned festivities cannot take place', says Danny Jenquin, Sales division manager at DreamLand, 'but as soon as the situation permits, we will put DreamLand Hasselt in the spotlight more elaborately. We are mainly relieved the store can open, especially since many children can go back to school. Families keep looking for distractions with hobby material, games and other toys and we are happy they can now find it all in Hasselt. Store personnel is also really keen on welcoming customers.'

Store complex at the centre of Limburg

As from Monday 11 May, store manager Sanne Van Aelst and her team of 7 co-workers will be ready to welcome customers at the brand-new DreamLand store in Hasselt. The property at Quartier Bleu shopping mall covers 1,500 m². A new store in the centre of Limburg is a new opportunity for DreamLand: 'There was no DreamLand store in the immediate vicinity of Hasselt yet, so the region offers much potential,' says Danny Jenquin. 'The property in Quartier Bleu connects nicely with the city centre, is easy to reach and is part of an attractive new shopping concept aiming at families in search of experiences. And that is exactly where DreamLand can offer added value.'

Brand-new store concept

The store in Hasselt will be different from other DreamLand stores in several ways. Danny Jenquin: 'Contrary to our other stores, this DreamLand is part of a shopping mall, which completely changes the shopping experience. In the store, you can also discover a new concept: the indications in the store have been adapted and give it a more peaceful character. Thanks to lower racks, our customers have a nice overview of the whole store.' The store has several areas where children can test toys, although they remain temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. The biking track where children can test bicycles and steps also remains closed for now.

Physical stores and webshops reinforce one another

In the past few years, Dreamland has been investing heavily in a multi-channel strategy, focusing on the further development of the dreamland.be webshop while the physical stores also remain very important. Dreamland continues to believe in a combination of 'clicks & bricks', with the physical and online stores reinforcing each other. For this reason, the new store in Hasselt has a clearly delimited pick-up area near the entrance, where customers can quickly pick up and pay for their online order.

Practical information

Address:

DreamLand Hasselt

Quartier Bleu

Slachthuiskaai

3500 Hasselt



Opening hours:

From Monday to Thursday: from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Friday: from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Closed on Sundays and public holidays