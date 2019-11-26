Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26th November 2019 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 in execution of the Companies Code (art. 620 § 1) as amended by Royal Decree of 26 April 2009, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 177.505 treasury shares in the period from 18 November 2019 until 22 November 2019 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 694.417 treasury shares on 22 November 2019 or 0,50% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.052.090).
An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:
Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.
Overview of repurchases from 18th November until 22th November 2019
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
acility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
18/11/2019
BATE
1.255
48,3200
48,5000
48,1500
18/11/2019
CHIX
1.602
48,3400
48,5000
48,1200
18/11/2019
TRQX
579
48,1900
48,2400
48,1200
18/11/2019
XBRU
7.819
48,2700
48,4700
48,1000
18/11/2019
Total
11.255
48,2847
543.444,2985
19/11/2019
BATE
1.422
48,3000
48,4900
48,0600
19/11/2019
CHIX
1.880
48,4100
48,4900
48,1000
19/11/2019
TRQX
16
48,3000
48,4900
48,0600
19/11/2019
XBRU
26.682
48,1200
48,5000
48,0300
19/11/2019
Total
30.000
48,1460
1.444.380,0000
20/11/2019
BATE
1.455
47,8200
47,9200
47,6800
20/11/2019
CHIX
3.252
47,6800
47,8800
47,6400
20/11/2019
TRQX
816
47,7800
47,8400
47,7100
20/11/2019
XBRU
30.727
47,6900
47,9300
47,5200
20/11/2019
Total
36.250
47,6989
1.729.085,1250
21/11/2019
BATE
1.683
46,8200
47,0900
46,7000
21/11/2019
CHIX
5.849
46,8600
47,1600
46,6900
21/11/2019
TRQX
702
46,8700
47,0900
46,7300
21/11/2019
XBRU
41.766
46,9900
47,4500
46,6500
21/11/2019
Total
50.000
46,9662
2.348.310,0000
22/11/2019
BATE
1.518
47,1700
47,2000
47,1400
22/11/2019
CHIX
7.607
47,2200
47,3800
47,0500
22/11/2019
TRQX
897
47,1400
47,3800
47,0600
22/11/2019
XBRU
39.978
47,1700
47,4000
46,8000
22/11/2019
Total
50.000
47,1777
2.358.885,0000
General total
177.505
47,4584
8.424.104,42
MIC Code trading facility: Bats (BATE), Chi-X (CHIX), Turquoise (TRQX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market (XOFF, BATD, BATF en CHID)
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26th November 2019 08h30 - Regulated information
Contact
Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 570 own stores and 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium (Solucious). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy. The group employs over 29.900 employees and recorded a EUR 9,4 billion revenue in 2018/19. Colruyt is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.