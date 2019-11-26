Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26th November 2019 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 in execution of the Companies Code (art. 620 § 1) as amended by Royal Decree of 26 April 2009, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 177.505 treasury shares in the period from 18 November 2019 until 22 November 2019 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 694.417 treasury shares on 22 November 2019 or 0,50% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.052.090).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 18th November until 22th November 2019

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase acility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 18/11/2019 BATE 1.255 48,3200 48,5000 48,1500 18/11/2019 CHIX 1.602 48,3400 48,5000 48,1200 18/11/2019 TRQX 579 48,1900 48,2400 48,1200 18/11/2019 XBRU 7.819 48,2700 48,4700 48,1000 18/11/2019 Total 11.255 48,2847 543.444,2985 19/11/2019 BATE 1.422 48,3000 48,4900 48,0600 19/11/2019 CHIX 1.880 48,4100 48,4900 48,1000 19/11/2019 TRQX 16 48,3000 48,4900 48,0600 19/11/2019 XBRU 26.682 48,1200 48,5000 48,0300 19/11/2019 Total 30.000 48,1460 1.444.380,0000 20/11/2019 BATE 1.455 47,8200 47,9200 47,6800 20/11/2019 CHIX 3.252 47,6800 47,8800 47,6400 20/11/2019 TRQX 816 47,7800 47,8400 47,7100 20/11/2019 XBRU 30.727 47,6900 47,9300 47,5200 20/11/2019 Total 36.250 47,6989 1.729.085,1250 21/11/2019 BATE 1.683 46,8200 47,0900 46,7000 21/11/2019 CHIX 5.849 46,8600 47,1600 46,6900 21/11/2019 TRQX 702 46,8700 47,0900 46,7300 21/11/2019 XBRU 41.766 46,9900 47,4500 46,6500 21/11/2019 Total 50.000 46,9662 2.348.310,0000 22/11/2019 BATE 1.518 47,1700 47,2000 47,1400 22/11/2019 CHIX 7.607 47,2200 47,3800 47,0500 22/11/2019 TRQX 897 47,1400 47,3800 47,0600 22/11/2019 XBRU 39.978 47,1700 47,4000 46,8000 22/11/2019 Total 50.000 47,1777 2.358.885,0000 General total 177.505 47,4584 8.424.104,42