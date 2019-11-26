Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Colruyt NV    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT NV

(COLR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/26 02:39:35 am
47.56 EUR   +0.15%
02:08aCOLRUYT : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
11/20COLRUYT NV : Share buyback
CO
10/28COLRUYT NV : The calm spell can be taken advantage of to put on new positions
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:08am EST

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26th November 2019 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001 in execution of the Companies Code (art. 620 § 1) as amended by Royal Decree of 26 April 2009, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 177.505 treasury shares in the period from 18 November 2019 until 22 November 2019 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 694.417 treasury shares on 22 November 2019 or 0,50% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.052.090).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 18th November until 22th November 2019

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

acility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

18/11/2019

BATE

1.255

48,3200

48,5000

48,1500

18/11/2019

CHIX

1.602

48,3400

48,5000

48,1200

18/11/2019

TRQX

579

48,1900

48,2400

48,1200

18/11/2019

XBRU

7.819

48,2700

48,4700

48,1000

18/11/2019

Total

11.255

48,2847

543.444,2985

19/11/2019

BATE

1.422

48,3000

48,4900

48,0600

19/11/2019

CHIX

1.880

48,4100

48,4900

48,1000

19/11/2019

TRQX

16

48,3000

48,4900

48,0600

19/11/2019

XBRU

26.682

48,1200

48,5000

48,0300

19/11/2019

Total

30.000

48,1460

1.444.380,0000

20/11/2019

BATE

1.455

47,8200

47,9200

47,6800

20/11/2019

CHIX

3.252

47,6800

47,8800

47,6400

20/11/2019

TRQX

816

47,7800

47,8400

47,7100

20/11/2019

XBRU

30.727

47,6900

47,9300

47,5200

20/11/2019

Total

36.250

47,6989

1.729.085,1250

21/11/2019

BATE

1.683

46,8200

47,0900

46,7000

21/11/2019

CHIX

5.849

46,8600

47,1600

46,6900

21/11/2019

TRQX

702

46,8700

47,0900

46,7300

21/11/2019

XBRU

41.766

46,9900

47,4500

46,6500

21/11/2019

Total

50.000

46,9662

2.348.310,0000

22/11/2019

BATE

1.518

47,1700

47,2000

47,1400

22/11/2019

CHIX

7.607

47,2200

47,3800

47,0500

22/11/2019

TRQX

897

47,1400

47,3800

47,0600

22/11/2019

XBRU

39.978

47,1700

47,4000

46,8000

22/11/2019

Total

50.000

47,1777

2.358.885,0000

General total

177.505

47,4584

8.424.104,42

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Bats (BATE), Chi-X (CHIX), Turquoise (TRQX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market (XOFF, BATD, BATF en CHID)

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26th November 2019 08h30 - Regulated information

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 570 own stores and 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium (Solucious). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy. The group employs over 29.900 employees and recorded a EUR 9,4 billion revenue in 2018/19. Colruyt is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLRUYT NV
02:08aCOLRUYT : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
11/20COLRUYT NV : Share buyback
CO
10/24COLRUYT : Dreamland reopens store in Marche-en-Famenne
PU
10/21COLRUYT : Brand-new Colruyt store in Péruwelz opens on same site as Aldi, on 500..
PU
10/14COLRUYT NV : Proxy Statments
CO
10/11COLRUYT : OKay Fosses-la-Ville reopens its doors after renovation
PU
10/10COLRUYT : Second-hand platform NewStory opens seven new drop-off points
PU
10/04COLRUYT : launches national roll-out of reusable bags on 9 October
PU
10/01COLRUYT : est un partenaire de test dans le cadre du projet H2Haul
PU
10/01COLRUYT : is testpartner in het H2Haul project
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 622 M
EBIT 2020 488 M
Net income 2020 367 M
Finance 2020 195 M
Yield 2020 2,61%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 6 547 M
Chart COLRUYT NV
Duration : Period :
Colruyt NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,13  €
Last Close Price 47,49  €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Wim Colruyt Non-Executive Director
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLRUYT NV-23.70%7 207
SYSCO CORPORATION26.17%40 339
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.95%33 543
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED32.83%33 253
TESCO PLC22.88%29 042
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.31%28 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group