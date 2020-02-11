Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 11 February 2020 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 76.700 treasury shares in the period from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.088.788 treasury shares on 7 February 2020 or 1,51% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.432.588).

Overview of repurchases from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 03/02/2020 XBRU 22.500 45,2801 45,5000 45,0600 03/02/2020 Total 22.500 45,2801 1.018.802,25 04/02/2020 XBRU 14.500 45,2976 45,5000 45,0300 04/02/2020 Total 14.500 45,2976 656.815,20 05/02/2020 XBRU 10.800 45,5246 45,8400 45,2400 05/02/2020 Total 10.800 45,5246 491.665,68 06/02/2020 XBRU 17.900 45,5159 45,7400 45,2800 06/02/2020 Total 17.900 45,5159 814.734,61 07/02/2020 XBRU 11.000 45,5586 45,7900 45,4200 07/02/2020 Total 11.000 45,5586 501.144,60 General total 76.700 45,41 3.483.162,34

MIC Code trading facility: Bats (BATE), Chi-X (CHIX), Turquoise (TRQX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market (XOFF, BATD, BATF en CHID)

