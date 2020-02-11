Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 02/11 05:36:35 am
45.26 EUR   -0.70%
05:18aCOLRUYT : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
02/04COLRUYT : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
01/28COLRUYT : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

02/11/2020 | 05:18am EST

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 11 February 2020 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 76.700 treasury shares in the period from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.088.788 treasury shares on 7 February 2020 or 1,51% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.432.588).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

03/02/2020

XBRU

22.500

45,2801

45,5000

45,0600

03/02/2020

Total

22.500

45,2801

1.018.802,25

04/02/2020

XBRU

14.500

45,2976

45,5000

45,0300

04/02/2020

Total

14.500

45,2976

656.815,20

05/02/2020

XBRU

10.800

45,5246

45,8400

45,2400

05/02/2020

Total

10.800

45,5246

491.665,68

06/02/2020

XBRU

17.900

45,5159

45,7400

45,2800

06/02/2020

Total

17.900

45,5159

814.734,61

07/02/2020

XBRU

11.000

45,5586

45,7900

45,4200

07/02/2020

Total

11.000

45,5586

501.144,60

General total

76.700

45,41

3.483.162,34

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Bats (BATE), Chi-X (CHIX), Turquoise (TRQX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market (XOFF, BATD, BATF en CHID)

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 570 own stores and 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium (Solucious). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy. The group employs over 29.900 employees and recorded a EUR 9,4 billion revenue in 2018/19. Colruyt is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:17:03 UTC
