Colruyt : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 11 February 2020 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 76.700 treasury shares in the period from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.088.788 treasury shares on 7 February 2020 or 1,51% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 138.432.588).
An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:
Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.
Overview of repurchases from 3 February 2020 until 7 February 2020
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
facility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
03/02/2020
XBRU
22.500
45,2801
45,5000
45,0600
03/02/2020
Total
22.500
45,2801
1.018.802,25
04/02/2020
XBRU
14.500
45,2976
45,5000
45,0300
04/02/2020
Total
14.500
45,2976
656.815,20
05/02/2020
XBRU
10.800
45,5246
45,8400
45,2400
05/02/2020
Total
10.800
45,5246
491.665,68
06/02/2020
XBRU
17.900
45,5159
45,7400
45,2800
06/02/2020
Total
17.900
45,5159
814.734,61
07/02/2020
XBRU
11.000
45,5586
45,7900
45,4200
07/02/2020
Total
11.000
45,5586
501.144,60
General total
76.700
45,41
3.483.162,34
MIC Code trading facility: Bats (BATE), Chi-X (CHIX), Turquoise (TRQX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market (XOFF, BATD, BATF en CHID)
Contact
Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 570 own stores and 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium (Solucious). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy. The group employs over 29.900 employees and recorded a EUR 9,4 billion revenue in 2018/19. Colruyt is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.